    Initial Engineer and Land Surveyor Application Information

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    Including: 

    •  Board Application for Engineering Intern Certification Form
    •   Pre-Approval Board Application for Fundamentals of Engineering Examination
    •   Application for Approval to Sit for the NCEES Principles and Practices of  Engineering (PE) Examination
    •   NCEES Fundamentals of Land Surveying (FS) Examination
    •   NCEES Principles and Practices of Land Surveying (PS) Examination
    •    Pennsylvania State Specific Land Surveying Examination

    Computer Based Testing is now available: Candidates applying for the Fundamentals of Engineering Examination(FE) may register directly with NCEES without pre-approval if candidates have graduated from an ABETaccredited engineering program or who have completed two years of an ABET accredited engineering program. 

    Candidates applying for the Fundamentals of Land Surveying, Principles and Practices of Land Surveying or the PA State Specific Land Surveying examination will apply to the State Board for approval ( www.pals.pa.gov ) before registering with NCEES for the examination. 

    Application deadlines for submitting a completed NCEES Principles & Practices (PE) Examination Application to include ALL supporting documentation: 

    There is no deadline for submitting an application to the Board; all applications will be processed. However, submissions after July 1st cannot be guaranteed to complete the application processed in time for registration for the fall exam.

    Your application is not considered complete until every required document and form has been received by the application deadline.

    Principles/Practices of Engineering (PE) Examination dates are established by NCEES: 

     

    YEAR

    PE, PS, SE Vertical

    SE Lateral

    2016

    Apr 15, Oct 28

    Apr 16, Oct 29

    2017

    Apr 21, Oct 27

    Apr 22, Oct 28

    2018

    Apr 13, Oct 26

    Apr 14, Oct 27

    2019

    Apr 5, Oct 25

    Apr 6, Oct 26

    2020

    Apr 17, Oct 23

    Apr 18, Oct 24

    2021

    Apr 23, Oct 21

    Apr 24, Oct 22

    2022

    Apr 22, Oct 21

    Apr 23, Oct 22

    2023

    Apr 14, Oct 27

    Apr 15, Oct 28

    2024

    Apr 12, Oct 25

    Apr 13, Oct 26

    2025

    Apr 11, Oct 25

    Apr 12, Oct 26

       

    ABET Accredited Engineering Programs may be viewed at www.abet.org.

    PLEASE NOTE: It is an applicant's responsibility to ensure they have reviewed the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration law to determine if they may have met the minimum requirements to qualify for approval to sit for an examination, prior to submitting an application.

    All examination candidates must be approved to sit for the NCEES Principles/Practices of Engineering (PE) examination, NCEES fundamentals of Surveying examination (FS), NCEES Principles/Practices of Land Surveying (PS) examination and the Pennsylvania State Specific Land Surveying examination (PLS) prior to registering, scheduling and submitting payment for an examination.

    For Repeat candidates, contact the board office to determine the registration and scheduling deadlines that must be met.

    Additional information regarding NCEES examinations may be found at Pearson Vue.

    Application, Examination and/or Scheduling Fees are not refundable OR transferable.

     

    Initial Geologist Application Information

    Additional information regarding the ASBOG examinations, can be found on their website.

      ASBOG Fundamentals of Geology (FG) Examination

      ASBOG Principles and Practices of Geology (PG) Examination

    It is an applicant's responsibility to ensure they have reviewed the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law (PDF) to determine if they may have met the minimum requirements to qualify for approval to sit for an examination, prior to submitting an application. 