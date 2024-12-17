Initial Engineer and Land Surveyor Application Information

Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

Including:

Board Application for Engineering Intern Certification Form

Pre-Approval Board Application for Fundamentals of Engineering Examination

Application for Approval to Sit for the NCEES Principles and Practices of Engineering (PE) Examination

NCEES Fundamentals of Land Surveying (FS) Examination

NCEES Principles and Practices of Land Surveying (PS) Examination

Pennsylvania State Specific Land Surveying Examination

Computer Based Testing is now available: Candidates applying for the Fundamentals of Engineering Examination(FE) may register directly with NCEES without pre-approval if candidates have graduated from an ABETaccredited engineering program or who have completed two years of an ABET accredited engineering program.

Candidates applying for the Fundamentals of Land Surveying, Principles and Practices of Land Surveying or the PA State Specific Land Surveying examination will apply to the State Board for approval ( www.pals.pa.gov ) before registering with NCEES for the examination.

Application deadlines for submitting a completed NCEES Principles & Practices (PE) Examination Application to include ALL supporting documentation:

There is no deadline for submitting an application to the Board; all applications will be processed. However, submissions after July 1st cannot be guaranteed to complete the application processed in time for registration for the fall exam.

Your application is not considered complete until every required document and form has been received by the application deadline.

Principles/Practices of Engineering (PE) Examination dates are established by NCEES:

YEAR PE, PS, SE Vertical SE Lateral 2016 Apr 15, Oct 28 Apr 16, Oct 29 2017 Apr 21, Oct 27 Apr 22, Oct 28 2018 Apr 13, Oct 26 Apr 14, Oct 27 2019 Apr 5, Oct 25 Apr 6, Oct 26 2020 Apr 17, Oct 23 Apr 18, Oct 24 2021 Apr 23, Oct 21 Apr 24, Oct 22 2022 Apr 22, Oct 21 Apr 23, Oct 22 2023 Apr 14, Oct 27 Apr 15, Oct 28 2024 Apr 12, Oct 25 Apr 13, Oct 26 2025 Apr 11, Oct 25 Apr 12, Oct 26

ABET Accredited Engineering Programs may be viewed at www.abet.org.

PLEASE NOTE: It is an applicant's responsibility to ensure they have reviewed the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration law to determine if they may have met the minimum requirements to qualify for approval to sit for an examination, prior to submitting an application.

All examination candidates must be approved to sit for the NCEES Principles/Practices of Engineering (PE) examination, NCEES fundamentals of Surveying examination (FS), NCEES Principles/Practices of Land Surveying (PS) examination and the Pennsylvania State Specific Land Surveying examination (PLS) prior to registering, scheduling and submitting payment for an examination.

For Repeat candidates, contact the board office to determine the registration and scheduling deadlines that must be met.

Additional information regarding NCEES examinations may be found at Pearson Vue.

Application, Examination and/or Scheduling Fees are not refundable OR transferable.

Initial Geologist Application Information

Additional information regarding the ASBOG examinations, can be found on their website.

ASBOG Fundamentals of Geology (FG) Examination

ASBOG Principles and Practices of Geology (PG) Examination

