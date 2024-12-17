Announcements from the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists

Engineer/Survey Work Experience No Longer Coupled with Training/Intern Certificate Issue Date:

Act 32 of 2024

Engineer Intern (EI) Certificate Reminder:

It is the responsibility of the applicant to apply for the EI. Applicants must show satisfactory evidence of graduation from an approved engineering curriculum of four or more years or eight years of progressive experience approximating the education obtained through an approved engineering curriculum, to obtain the EI. The date of issuance of the EI will be the date the completed EI application – including proof of graduation when applicable – is processed.

