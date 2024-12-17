Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Anesthesia Permit-Restricted I
- Anesthesia Permit-Restricted II
- Anestheisa Permit-Unrestricted
- Dental Hygienist
- Dental Hygienist Local Anesthesia
- Dentist
- Expanded Function Dental Assistant
- Fictitious Name Registration
- Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioner
- Restricted Faculty License
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Reactivation Applications
The reactivation applications have been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online, login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number.
Additional Resources & Documents
Temporary Volunteer License - Dentist Only (PDF)
Dental Radiology Personnel (PDF)
Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)