A licensed healthcare professional who diagnoses, treats, operates on, or prescribes for any disease, pain or injury, or regulates any deformity or physical condition, of the human teeth, jaws or associated structures.

Degree Requirement:

Doctor of Dental Surgery - Candidates for licensure as dentists shall submit certification of graduation from a dental school accredited or provisionally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Dental Association.

Examination Requirement:

2 Examinations Required - Candidates for licensure as a Dentist shall pass the National Board Dental Examination (written examination) and the dental clinical examination administered by one of the following:

The North East Regional Board of Dental Examiners, Inc. (NERB). The Southern Regional Testing Agency, Inc. (SRTA). The Western Regional Examining Board (WREB). The Central Regional Dental Testing Service, Inc. (CRDTS). The Council of Interstate Testing Agencies, Inc. (CITA).

Experience:

Experience Requirement satisfied through completion of Degree Requirement

Candidates for licensure as dentists shall show compliance with this requirement by submitting certification of graduation from a dental school accredited or provisionally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Dental Association.

Candidates for licensure who received their professional education outside the United States in a nonaccredited school may satisfy the education requirement by submitting their credentials to an accredited or provisionally accredited school and obtaining additional preclinical and clinical training that will lead to the awarding of the D.M.D. or D.D.S. degree by that school.

Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.

30 Hours (when renewing license)



30 hours of continuing education is required for biennial renewal of license. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$235.00

*$260.00 – Effective July 1, 2025

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$310.00 - Biennial renewal of license.

*366.00 - April 1, 2025— March 31, 2027

Licensure by Credentials & Licensure by Act 41:

Dentists, dental hygienists, and expanded function dental assistants who are currently licensed or certified in another state or territory or in Canada may be granted licensure or certification if the credentials submitted meet Pennsylvania requirements. Licensure and certification by criteria approval will be granted only to applicants whose licensing boards confirm that they reciprocate with the Commonwealth.



Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories, or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.