Professional Members:
D'Amato Dow, Jennifer
10/28/25-10/28/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Green, Kristin
06/04/25 - 06/04/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Iezzi, Linda
04/09/24-04/09/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Jenkins, Sandra (Vice Chair)
04/09/24-04/09/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
McNeill, Natalie
06/04/25 - 06/04/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Weakland, Nicole (Secretary)
04/09/24-04/09/27 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
(vocational education teacher)
George, Ayness
10/21/2026 - 10/21/2029USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Public Members:
Lee, Alexandria
04/09/24-04/09/27 USQ for Six Months
1stTerm
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Kelly, Heather(Consumer Protection)
Deputy Attorney General
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Seven members of the board.
8 Professional Members
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner