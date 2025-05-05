Quarterly Hour Reporting

Beginning with the second (2nd) quarter of 2024, quarterly hour reports for cosmetology students in schools are required to be submitted through the PALS account associated with the school the student was attending. An email was sent at the beginning of April to alert schools to the pending change and included instructions for submitting the hours in PALS. Please note: cosmetology apprentice hours are still to be reported on paper forms.

Initial Salon Licensure Inspection

When applying for licensure of any salon, the salon CANNOT be open/operating prior to inspection. Inspection will be scheduled after successful review of a completed application. We will NOT schedule an inspection until all discrepancies are resolved.

​50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes



Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)