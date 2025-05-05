All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees:Click here to join the State Board of Cosmetology meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 263 739 595#
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2025:
- January 6 CANCELLED
- February 24
- April 7 CANCELLED
- April 21
- June 9
- August 4
- October 6
- December 8
2026:
- February 9
- April 27
- June 8
- August 3
- October 26
- December 7
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.