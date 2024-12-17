All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Chiropractic meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 830 308 109#
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2025 Schedule
- February 6
- April 10
- June 13
- August 14
- October 16
- December 18
2026 Schedule
- February 12
- April 16
- June 25
- August 6
- October 15
- December 17
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.