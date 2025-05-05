All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.

The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​

Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Auctioneer Examiners meeting now

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 624 366 257#

Please contact the Board office at 1-833-DOS-BPOA for further location information.

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2025 Schedule

January 13 *cancelled*

March 10​​​​

May 12

July 14

September 8 *cancelled*

November 10

2026 Schedule

January 12

March 9

May 11

July 13

September 14

November 9​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.