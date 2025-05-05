Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Resources and Documents for the Auctioneer Examiners Board

    Find the Auctioneer Examiners Board forms and resources you need to apply, renew, or update your license.

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    That includes:

    • Apprentice Auctioneer License Application
    • Auctioneer License Application
    • Auction Company License Application
    • Special License Application
    • Auction Company Special License Application
    • Trading Assistant Registration Application
    • Trading Assistant Company Registration Application
    • Application to Change Sponsor 
    • Auction Company Change Application
    • Trading Assistant Company Change Application

    Additional Documents

    • Approved Course of Study Application (PDF)
    • Request for Changes to a License or Registration 
      • To request a name and/or address change for an Auctioneer, Apprentice Auctioneer, or Trading Assistant, log into your pals account and complete an online change application.  Proof of an updated bond rider or endorsement, or a new bond, is required to change the name and/or address change. 
      • To request a change of sponsor for an Apprentice Auctioneer, log into your account and complete an online change application. 
      • To request an address change for an Auction Company or Trading Assistant Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application. 
      • Proof of an updated bond rider or endorsement, or a new bond, is required to change the address.     
      • To change an existing fictitious name or add a new fictitious name to an Auction Company or Trading Assistant Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application.  A copy of the approved fictitious name registration filed with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations is required to change or add a fictitious name.   
    •     To change the auctioneer of record for an Auction Company, log into the account for the company and complete an online change application.  
    • Request for Certification of Licensure
    • Listing of State Contacts for Criminal Background Checks

     

    Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.