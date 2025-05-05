Skip to agency navigation
    Renewal Cycle and Fees for Auctioneer Examiners License

    Find what you need to renew your Auctioneer Examiners license, including deadlines, requirements, and steps to stay active.

    Licenses and registrations expire February 28 of every odd-numbered year

    • Renewal notices are emailed approximately 45-60 days prior to the expiration date. 
    • Notices are emailed to the most recent email address reported to the Board. 
    • The Postal Service does not forward licenses.
    • Late renewals are not permitted.  A reactivation application is required after the license/registration expiration date.

    Schedule of Renewal Fees:

    Type
    		Renewal
    		Mar. 1, 2023 - Feb. 28, 2025
    		Mar. 1, 2025 - Feb. 28, 2027
    		Mar. 1, 2027 - Feb. 28, 2029
    Auctioneer
    		Biennial
    		$400
    		$475
    		$500
    Apprentice auctioneer
    		Biennial
    		$200
    		$250
    		$300
    Auction company
    		Biennial$400
    		$475
    		$500
    Trading
    assistant
    		Biennial$200
    		$250
    		$300
    Trading
    assistant comapany
    		Biennial$200
    		$250
    		$300

     

     

    Reactivation of an Inactive or Expired License: 

    • To reactivate an inactive or expired license or registration, go to www.pals.pa.gov
    • Log into your account and click on the REQUEST button to the left of your license or registration number. 
    • Click on the REACTIVATE button and following the instructions to reactive.

    Auctioneer license inactive or expired 7 or more years:

    • Any individual to whom an auctioneer license has been issued and whose license has been in an inactive or nonrenewed status for a period of seven or more years shall be required to submit to and pass an examination approved by the Board prior to having a license reissued. 
    • You must apply online for a predetermination by logging into your account at www.pals.pa.gov.   
    • Click on the REQUEST button to left of your license number.  Click on the REACTIVATION ELIGIBILITY button and complete the application.  