Licenses and registrations expire February 28 of every odd-numbered year.
- Renewal notices are emailed approximately 45-60 days prior to the expiration date.
- Notices are emailed to the most recent email address reported to the Board.
- The Postal Service does not forward licenses.
- Late renewals are not permitted. A reactivation application is required after the license/registration expiration date.
Schedule of Renewal Fees:
|Type
|Renewal
|Mar. 1, 2023 - Feb. 28, 2025
|Mar. 1, 2025 - Feb. 28, 2027
|Mar. 1, 2027 - Feb. 28, 2029
|Auctioneer
|Biennial
|$400
|$475
|$500
|Apprentice auctioneer
|Biennial
|$200
|$250
|$300
|Auction company
|Biennial
|$400
|$475
|$500
|Trading
assistant
|Biennial
|$200
|$250
|$300
|Trading
assistant comapany
|Biennial
|$200
|$250
|$300
Reactivation of an Inactive or Expired License:
- To reactivate an inactive or expired license or registration, go to www.pals.pa.gov.
- Log into your account and click on the REQUEST button to the left of your license or registration number.
- Click on the REACTIVATE button and following the instructions to reactive.
Auctioneer license inactive or expired 7 or more years:
- Any individual to whom an auctioneer license has been issued and whose license has been in an inactive or nonrenewed status for a period of seven or more years shall be required to submit to and pass an examination approved by the Board prior to having a license reissued.
- You must apply online for a predetermination by logging into your account at www.pals.pa.gov.
- Click on the REQUEST button to left of your license number. Click on the REACTIVATION ELIGIBILITY button and complete the application.