Workshops and Training Opportunities

Watch the Virtual Workshop
Workshop Resources
Click through the following menu to review the slides and information presented by Pennsylvania Creative Industries and our state and local funding partners at each workshop session.
Grants & Opportunities for Pennsylvania's Creative Sector
Presented at all of our workshop sessions.
Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development
Presented at several workshop sessions.
Slides: Grants & Opportunities for Pennsylvania's Creative Sector
Presented at all of our workshop sessions.
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