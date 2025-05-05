Program Overview

The Creative Districts Program supports communities in transforming walkable, culturally vibrant areas into centers of economic growth, local identity, and inclusive revitalization. By investing in creative assets, the program fosters entrepreneurship and small business development, retains and attracts talent and visitors, advances a community’s development and revitalization goals, and strengthens long-term planning.

Grant funding: access to support for activities including, but not limited to, activities that address key elements of the district such as district management, planning, promotion, programming, public art, community engagement, and creative organization or small business development, attraction, and retention.