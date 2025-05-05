Program Overview

Creative businesses are invaluable contributors to the commercial and cultural vitality of Pennsylvania communities. They drive innovation, deliver products and services, generate economic opportunities, and enhance community identity.

In 2021, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts developed the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program with business development services and financial support for those aspiring to grow their for-profit creative businesses in ways that positively impact their communities.

Since its launch, this program has supported more than 1,500 creative entrepreneurs throughout Pennsylvania!