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    Funding for Creative Small Businesses and Creative Entrepreneurs

    Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

    Empowering established creative entrepreneurs who are growing and developing their for-profit business, by expanding access to capital and business support.

    Application opens: October 1, 2026
    Submission deadline: December 31, 2026

    NEW in 2026 — Apply on the newly launched Keystone Creatives website!

    2026-2027 Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Application Guidelines (PDF)
    Apply Now on the Keystone Creatives website
    Creative small business owner sewing

    Program Overview

    Creative businesses are invaluable contributors to the commercial and cultural vitality of Pennsylvania communities. They drive innovation, deliver products and services, generate economic opportunities, and enhance community identity.

    In 2021, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts developed the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program with business development services and financial support for those aspiring to grow their for-profit creative businesses in ways that positively impact their communities.

    Since its launch, this program has supported more than 1,500 creative entrepreneurs throughout Pennsylvania!

    Who are creative entrepreneurs?

    Individuals operating a for-profit micro-business in Pennsylvania within one or more of these areas:

    • Marketing – advertising and marketing agencies & professionals
    • Architecture – architects & firms
    • Visual Arts & Crafts – galleries, artists, artisans & makers, tattoo artists
    • Design – product, interior, graphic, and fashion design firms & designers
    • Film & Media – film, video, animation, TV & radio businesses
    • Digital Games – companies & individuals producing games
    • Music & Entertainment – producers, venues, musicians & performers
    • Publishing – print or electronic businesses, content creators, editors & writers

    The Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator grant program is administered by Bridgeway Capital, in cooperation with a network of small business development organizations, including the PA Small Business Development Centers

    Note: Although Bridgeway Capital is a lending institution, the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program is a grant program, and for this program's purposes, Bridgeway will be re-distributing grant funds to successful applicants.

    NEW in 2026: Keystone Creatives Website

    Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, in collaboration with Bridgeway Capital, launched the Keystone Creatives website, which is designed to continue strengthening Pennsylvania’s creative economy by expanding access to capital and business support for creative entrepreneurs.

    Apply through the Keystone Creatives website, which includes two grant opportunities:

    • Growth Grant (up to $4,000) - for qualified emerging-to-established creative businesses (annual revenue $10,000-2,000,000) investing in long-term sustainability and community impact.
    • Impact Grant (up to $17,000) - for qualified established creative businesses (annual revenue $50,000-2,000,000) investing in long-term sustainability and community impact; business planning resources include.

    Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for both grants if they meet the requirements for each. Applicants may only receive one grant per application cycle, but applying for both does not reduce an applicant's chances of being selected for either grant. Each grant opportunity will be considered independently based on its respective criteria.

    Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator grant program - one page flyer (PDF)

    How to Apply

    1. Read the program guidelines (PDF) thoroughly.

    2. Complete your application(s) by December 31, 2026 on the Keystone Creatives website, where you can also:

    • access expert resources and business services for sustainable entrepreneurship.
    • connect with a network of fellow creative entrepreneurs throughout Pennsylvania.
    • discover trainings, educational workshops, and funding avenues tailored to your industry.

    Eligibility

    For eligibility and eligible use of funds, please review the guidelines or visit the FAQ page on the Keystone Creatives website.

    Questions?

    Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program Contact

    Amanda Lovell, Senior Director, Workforce and Business Development

    alovell@pa.gov