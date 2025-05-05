Program Overview
Through the Spotlight Program, smaller creative arts organizations receive support to deliver programs, products, and services that advance Pennsylvania Creative Industries' core strategic priorities.
In addition to providing essential funding, the program fosters a collaborative network for grantees, offering opportunities to connect and share insights through tailored webinars organized by artistic discipline.
Program Features
- Applications will be assessed based on the degree to which they align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ five areas of opportunity: asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy.
- Anticipated grant amounts will be up to $5,000 per grantee.
- This is a reimbursement-based grant program, which means grantees must first incur and pay for eligible expenses, then submit an invoice/final report with required documentation, such as receipts, invoices, and proof of payment, to receive funding.
- One application per organization, per year, may be submitted.
- Grant awards may be subject to the National Endowment for the Arts’ (a federal agency) General Terms and Conditions for Partnership Agreement Awards-Appendix A.
How to Apply
1. Read the program guidelines (PDF) thoroughly.
2. Read and comply with the checklist for applicants and grantees.
3. Register and apply through the Electronic Single Application (ESA). (Note: You must register for a Keystone Login in order to apply through grants.pa.gov: https://keystonelogin.pa.gov/Account/Register)
Please note that ACH must be established to make grant payments. Please sign up for ACH grant payments if you have not already done so.
Keystone Login Questions
For questions, concerns, and issues with Keystone logins, call (877) 328-0995
Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center
For technical and login questions, contact (833) 448-0647 or egrantshelp@pa.gov.