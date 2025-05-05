Spotlight Program

How to Apply

1. Read the program guidelines (PDF) thoroughly.

2. Read and comply with the checklist for applicants and grantees.

3. Register and apply through the Electronic Single Application (ESA). (Note: You must register for a Keystone Login in order to apply through grants.pa.gov: https://keystonelogin.pa.gov/Account/Register)

Please note that ACH must be established to make grant payments. Please sign up for ACH grant payments if you have not already done so.

