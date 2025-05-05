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    Grants for Non-Profits

    Spotlight Program

    For smaller creative arts organizations and programs—with an average annual revenue of $10,000 to less than $100,000.

    Application deadline: September 14, 2026

    Contact Us
    2026 - 2027 Spotlight Program Guidelines (PDF)
    Creative professional applying for the Spotlight Grant Program

    Program Overview

    Through the Spotlight Program, smaller creative arts organizations receive support to deliver programs, products, and services that advance Pennsylvania Creative Industries' core strategic priorities. 

    In addition to providing essential funding, the program fosters a collaborative network for grantees, offering opportunities to connect and share insights through tailored webinars organized by artistic discipline.

    Program Features

    • Applications will be assessed based on the degree to which they align with one or more of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ five areas of opportunity: asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy.
    • Anticipated grant amounts will be up to $5,000 per grantee.
    • This is a reimbursement-based grant program, which means grantees must first incur and pay for eligible expenses, then submit an invoice/final report with required documentation, such as receipts, invoices, and proof of payment, to receive funding. 
    • One application per organization, per year, may be submitted. 
    • Grant awards may be subject to the National Endowment for the Arts’ (a federal agency) General Terms and Conditions for Partnership Agreement Awards-Appendix A.

    How to Apply

    1. Read the program guidelines (PDF) thoroughly.

    2. Read and comply with the checklist for applicants and grantees.

    3. Register and apply through the Electronic Single Application (ESA). (Note: You must register for a Keystone Login in order to apply through grants.pa.gov: https://keystonelogin.pa.gov/Account/Register)

    Please note that ACH must be established to make grant payments. Please sign up for ACH grant payments if you have not already done so.
     

       

       

    Questions?

    Contact Us

    Ian Rosario, Senior Director, Asset Development

    irosario@pa.gov

    Contact Us

    Amy Gabriele, Chief Financial Officer

    agabriele@pa.gov

    Keystone Login Questions

    For questions, concerns, and issues with Keystone logins, call (877) 328-0995

    Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center

    For technical and login questions, contact (833) 448-0647 or egrantshelp@pa.gov.