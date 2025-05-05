Additional Opportunities

STATEWIDE SERVICES GUIDELINES
2026-2027 Pilot PA Creative Connection Network
A regional ecosystem platform for Pennsylvania’s creative sector
The PA Creative Connection Network is a statewide initiative designed to strengthen Pennsylvania's creative sector through regional collaboration and strategic growth. As part of the initiative, network leads serve as regional anchors by hosting annual convenings, maintaining online resource centers, mapping local creative assets, and delivering technical assistance to area artists and organizations.
It also provides complete eligibility and financial details for prospective applicants. Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations and higher institutions can review key requirements for securing up to $150,000 in annual funding over five years, including eligible costs for personnel and technology, recommended match contributions, and program expense restrictions.
STATEWIDE SERVICES GUIDELINES
Request for Proposals (RFP) for Regional Program Administrators
Serve as a regional program adminstrator for the Creative Business Loan Fund
Eligible non-profit Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to serve as regional program administrators for the Creative Business Loan Fund. Selected administrators will manage and expand access to affordable, flexible financing for small creative enterprises across designated counties in Southeastern and Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Interested organizations can review requirements for securing up to $250,000 in administrative funding over a five-year period, including the mandatory 4:1 cash match, annual Commonwealth contract terms, and technical assistance expectations.
STATEWIDE SERVICES GUIDELINES
Request for Proposals (RFP) for Creative Sector Impact Investment Research
Connecting creative sector enterprises with growth capital
This Research Request for Proposals (RFP) initiative invites qualified applicants to research the state’s current funding landscape and identify opportunities where investments can generate positive, measurable community and social benefits alongside financial returns.
Learn how this program supports comprehensive ecosystem analysis and delivers data-driven recommendations to establish an impact investment strategy, thesis, and implementation framework for Pennsylvania’s creative sector.