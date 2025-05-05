Additional Opportunities

STATEWIDE SERVICES GUIDELINES

2026-2027 Pilot PA Creative Connection Network

A regional ecosystem platform for Pennsylvania’s creative sector

The PA Creative Connection Network is a statewide initiative designed to strengthen Pennsylvania's creative sector through regional collaboration and strategic growth. As part of the initiative, network leads serve as regional anchors by hosting annual convenings, maintaining online resource centers, mapping local creative assets, and delivering technical assistance to area artists and organizations.

It also provides complete eligibility and financial details for prospective applicants. Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations and higher institutions can review key requirements for securing up to $150,000 in annual funding over five years, including eligible costs for personnel and technology, recommended match contributions, and program expense restrictions.