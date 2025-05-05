Program Overview

Pennsylvania Creative Industries' Pathways Program supports multi-year, tiered, technical assistance and organizational development services for arts and cultural organizations rooted in and serving historically underserved communities, to strengthen organizational capacity, community engagement, artist development, and long-term sustainability. Grant funds are restricted to these activities and may not be used for general operating expenses.

Program Details

For the purpose of this program, a historically underserved community is defined as a community whose members are located within Pennsylvania and have historically been socially, culturally, or economically underserved. Underserved may be related to social, cultural, or economic circumstances or background, geographic isolation, lack of or difficulty accessing resources including but not limited to arts programming or funding, or other similar causes.

Grant Categories and Anticipated Funding Amounts

1. Seed Grant for organizations and programs with revenue less than $100,000

Helps organizations incorporate or develop organizational structure, program, or revenue plans

Up to $10,000/year for two years

Non-matching, up front grant payments

Applicants can be fiscally sponsored. Please see the addendum at the end of these guidelines for important information and additional requirements for fiscal sponsorships

Organizations may receive a Seed Grant only once

2. Growth Grant for organizations with revenue between $100,000 and $1,000,000

Helps organizations grow organizational structure, financial stability, or community engagement

Up to $15,000/year for two years

25% up front grant payment and the remaining portion of the grant shall be a non-matching, reimbursement-based grant

Organizations must have 501(c)(3) status

Applicants cannot be fiscally sponsored

Organizations may receive a Growth Grant only once

3. Milestone Grant for organizations with revenue between $100,000 and $1,000,000

Helps organizations address significant operational or organizational milestones such as leadership succession, facilities expansion, relocation, or revenue plan

Up to $50,000 over two years

25% up front grant payment and the remaining portion of the grant shall be a non-matching, reimbursement-based grant

Organizations must have 501(c)(3) status. Applicants cannot be fiscally sponsored

Organizations may receive a Milestone Grant only once

For Non-Reimbursement Grants (Seed)

This is a non-reimbursement based grant, which means grantees will receive their grant before eligible expenses are incurred or paid. Grantee organizations are responsible for using grant funds only for eligible activities associated with the Seed Grant and must comply with all grant requirements, including reporting and documentation, as outlined in the grant agreement.



For Reimbursement Grants (Growth & Milestone)

These are primarily reimbursement-based grants, which means grantees must first incur and pay for eligible expenses, then submit an invoice/final report with required documentation, such as receipts, invoices, and proof of payment. Grantees may request an initial advance payment for up to 25% of the grant amount.

Use of Grant Funds (examples include but are not limited to):

Obtaining 501(c)(3) tax exempt status

Strategic planning, organizational evaluation and assessment

Human resources-related initiatives (excluding routine staff salaries and benefits)

Professional development, including conferences and workshops

Consultant services

Facilities (applicable only to Milestone Grant)

Funding Restrictions