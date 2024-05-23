The .gov means its official.

Berks County Revolutionary War Militia
1st Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Daniel Hunter
- Col. John Guldin (1779)
5th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. John Cunius
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Rockland Township
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|Colebrookdale Township
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company:
|East District
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company:
|(West) Oley Township
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|West District
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Ruscomb Manor
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|(East) Oley Township
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|Hereford Township
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
2nd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Daniel Udree
1st Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Samuel Ely
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Long Swamp and Maxatawny
|1st Company:
|1st Company:
|Greenwich Township
|2nd Company:
|2nd Company (was also briefly called the 3rd Company):
|Richmond Township
|3rd Company:
|3rd Company (was also briefly called the 2nd Company):
|Maxatawny Township
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|Maxatawny Township
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Richmond Township
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Maiden Creek Township
|7th Company:
|7th Company:
|Long Swamp Township
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
3rd Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Michael Lindemuth
4th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Michael Lindemuth
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Brunswick Township
|1st Company:
|2nd Company:
|Brunswick Township
|2nd Company:
|3rd Company:
|Bern Township
|3rd Company:
|5th Company:
|Bern Township
|4th Company:
|8th Company:
|Bern Township
|5th Company:
|1st Company:
|Windsor (South)
|6th Company:
|6th Company:
|Windsor (North)
|7th Company:
|4th Company:
|Albany Township
|8th Company:
|7th Company:
4th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Nicholas Lutz
6th Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Joseph Hiester
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Reading
|1st Company:
|2nd Company:
|Reading (Upper)
|2nd Company:
|6th Company:
|Alsace Township
|3rd Company:
|4th Company:
|Reading (Middle)
|4th Company:
|4th Company:
|Cumru Township (Brecknock was also probably attached to one of these companies)
|5th Company:
|7th Company:
|Heidelberg (now Spring? Township)
|6th Company:
|3rd Company:
|Cumru Township (Brecknock was also probably attached to one of these companies)
|7th Company:
|1st Company:
|Cumru Township (Brecknock was also probably attached to one of these companies)
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
5th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Jacob Weaver
3rd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Jonathan Jones
- Capt. Edward Larkins (1782)
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Union Township
|1st Company:
|6th Company (briefly also designated the 3rd Company):
|Robeson Township
|2nd Company:
|3rd Company (was also briefly called the 3rd Company):
|Exeter Township
|3rd Company:
|7th Company:
|Exeter Township
|4th Company:
|5th Company:
|Amity Township
|5th Company:
|1st Company:
|Douglass Township
|6th Company:
|4th Company:
|Robeson (South) Township
|7th Company:
|2nd Company:
|Caernarvon Township
|8th Company:
|8th Company:
6th Battalion, 1777
Commanding Officers:
- Col. Henry Spycker
2nd Battalion, 1780
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Henry Spycker
|1777
|1780
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Company
|Tulpehocken Township
|1st Company:
|3rd Company:
|Bethel Township
|2nd Company:
|4th Company:
|Tulpehocken Township
|3rd Company:
|1st Company:
|Heidelberg Township
|4th Company:
|2nd Company:
|Pine Grove Township
|5th Company:
|5th Company:
|Tulpehocken Township
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|Bethel Township
|7th Company:
|8th Company:
|Heidelberg Township
|8th Company:
|6th Company:
