The .gov means its official.

    Berks County Revolutionary War Militia

    1st Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Daniel Hunter
    • Col. John Guldin (1779)

    5th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. John Cunius
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Rockland Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Matthias Wick
    • Capt. Christopher Folk (1778)
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Abraham Keefer
    Colebrookdale Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Stephen Crumrine
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Henry Knouse
    East District3rd Company:
    • Capt. Sebastian Lentz
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Anthony Shreader
    (West) Oley Township4th Company:
    • Capt. George Focht
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Grisemer (Krismore)
    • Capt. John Stableton (1781)
    • Capt. Christoph Weigel
    West District5th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Hill
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Hill
    • Capt. John Covrum (1781)
    • Capt. John Colter
    Ruscomb Manor6th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Wanner
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Strauch
    (East) Oley Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Reiff
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Leimbach (Linebach)
    Hereford Township8th Company:
    • Capt. David Strause
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. David Strause
    • Capt. John Miller
    • Capt. Christian Johnson (May 1781)

    2nd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Daniel Udree

    1st Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Samuel Ely
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Long Swamp and Maxatawny1st Company:
    • Capt. Charles Crouse
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Charles Crouse
    Greenwich Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Peter Smith
    		2nd Company (was also briefly called the 3rd Company):
    • Capt. Jacob Ladich
    Richmond Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Rothermel (Rodearmel)
    		3rd Company (was also briefly called the 2nd Company):
    • Capt. Jacob Rothermel (Rodearmel)
    Maxatawny Township4th Company:
    • Capt. George Kemp
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Mouser
    Maxatawny Township5th Company:
    • Capt.Casper Smeck
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. George Beaver (Bieber)
    Richmond Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Voyge
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Baldy
    Maiden Creek Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Abraham Huy
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Leonard Stone (Stein)
    Long Swamp Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Egner
    • Capt. John Egnor (1778)
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. Valentine Houpt
    • Capt. Jacob Richstein

    3rd Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Michael Lindemuth

    4th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Michael Lindemuth
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Brunswick Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Wetstein
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Wetstein
    Brunswick Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Minich
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Christian Balty
    Bern Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Shraedel (Shartel)
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Francis Umpenhacker (Umbehacker)
    Bern Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Sebastian Emrich
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. Francis Umpenhacker (Umbehacker)
    Bern Township5th Company:
    • Capt. John Soder
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Ftantz
    Windsor (South)6th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Schappell (Schabell)
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Schappell (Schabell)
    Windsor (North)7th Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Will
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Will
    Albany Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Ferdinand Ritter
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. Ferdinand Ritter

    4th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Nicholas Lutz

    6th Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Joseph Hiester
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Reading1st Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Geist
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Geist
    Reading (Upper)2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Reuthmyer (Rightmyer)
    • Capt. Christian Crouse
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Charles Gobin
    Alsace Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Daniel DeTurk
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Paul Feager
    Reading (Middle)4th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Nagle (Naugle)
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Nagle (Naugle)
    Cumru Township (Brecknock was also probably attached to one of these companies)5th Company:
    • Capt. George Reehm (Rheim)
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. George Reehm (Rhiem, Rheim)
    Heidelberg (now Spring? Township)6th Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Eckert
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Eckert
    Cumru Township (Brecknock was also probably attached to one of these companies)7th Company:
    • Capt. Sebastian Miller
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Sebastian Miller
    Cumru Township (Brecknock was also probably attached to one of these companies)8th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Creek (Krick, Kruck)
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John Spohn
    • Capt. Jacob Myer (Moyer)

    5th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Jacob Weaver

    3rd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Jonathan Jones
    • Capt. Edward Larkins (1782)
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Union Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Parry
    • Capt. (James) McMurray
    • Capt. (Joseph) McMurray
    • Capt. George Oxx
    		6th Company (briefly also designated the 3rd Company):
    • Capt. Charles Crouse
    Robeson Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. William Lewis
    • Capt. John Harris
    		3rd Company (was also briefly called the 3rd Company):
    • Capt. Adam Beard (Bard)
    Exeter Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Bishop
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. John Ludwig
    Exeter Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Adam Alstatt
    • Capt. Jacob Graul?
    • Capt. George Growk
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. George Graul
    • Capt. John Schneider (1781)
    Amity Township5th Company:
    • Capt.Jacob Rhoads
    • Capt. Joseph Sands
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. David Weidner
    Douglass Township6th Company:
    • Capt. George Boocher
    • Capt. Samuel Sands
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Stophel (Stophlet)
    • Capt. Samuel Sands (1781)
    Robeson (South) Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Joseph Davis (Davies)
    • Capt. Peter Keim
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Hamilton
    Caernarvon Township8th Company:
    • Capt. David Morgan
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. David Morgan
    • Capt. Aron Rettew
    • Capt. John Robeson (Robinson) (1781)
    • Capt. Mathias Kalar (April 1782)

    6th Battalion, 1777

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. Henry Spycker

    2nd Battalion, 1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Henry Spycker
     17771780
    Township (if known)CompanyCompany
    Tulpehocken Township1st Company:
    • Capt. John Lesher
    		3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Anspach
    Bethel Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. George Battorff
    		4th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Wolf
    Tulpehocken Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. Henry Shepler
    • Capt. Jacob Shepler
    		1st Company:
    • Capt. Henry Shepler
    • Capt. Jon. Reegels? (1781)
    • Capt. John Rigel
    Heidelberg Township4th Company:
    • Capt. Conrad Weiser
    • Capt. Daniel Wombledorf
    		2nd Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Grove (Daniel Graeff)
    Pine Grove Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Michael Bretz
    		5th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Ftantz
    Tulpehocken Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Weaver
    • Capt. John Sheafer
    		7th Company:
    • Capt. John Sheffer
    • Capt. Conrad Shirman (1781)
    Bethel Township7th Company:
    • Capt. (Jacob Kremer Henry)
    • Capt. John Folmer
    		8th Company:
    • Capt. John Fulmer (Folmer)
    Heidelberg Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Filbert (Philbert)
    		6th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Filbert (Philbert)