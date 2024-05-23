The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Bedford County Revolutionary War Militia

    1st Battalion, 1777-1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. William Parker
    • Lt. Col. Charles Cessna
    • Major Robert Culbertson
    Township (if known)Company
     1st Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Buck
    • 1st Lt. Samuel Moore
    • 2nd Lt. John Moore
    • Ensign Joshua Owens
     2nd Company:
    • Capt. Gideon Ritchey
    • 1st. Lt. Edward Roose
    • 2nd Lt. James Dinsmore
    • Ensign Henry Williams
    Brothers' Valley3rd Company:
    • Capt. Henry Rhoads
    • 1st Lt. Frederick Am---l
    • 2nd Lt. Jacob Glessnor
    • Ensign Philip Cable
    Turkey Foot4th Company:
    • Capt. William Black
    • 1st Lt. Oliver Drake
    • 2nd Lt. David Jones
    • Ensign Henry Abrams
    Quemahoning5th Company:
    • Capt. James Wells
    • 1st. Lt. David Wright
    • 2nd Lt. Aaron Wright
    • Ensign Solomon Adams
    Bedford Town6th Company:
    • Capt. Richard Dunlap
    • 1st Lt. Cornelius McAuley
    • 2nd Lt. James Beatty
    • Ensign Henry Ewalt

    1st Battalion, 1781-1783

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Charles Cessna
    • Major Andrew McCann
    Township (if known)Company
    Bethel Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Henry Rush
    • Lt. John Longstretch
    • Ensign Jacob Shingletaker
    Providence Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Davies
    • Lt. James John
    • Ensign Thomas Harrod
    Cumberland Valley3rd Company:
    • Capt. Evan Cessna
    • Lt. Samuel Borland
    • Ensign Dickey Berkshire
    Cumberland Valley4th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Paxton
    • Lt. Mathew Kelly
    • Ensign Richard Wood
    Air Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Charles Taggart
    • Lt. David Hunter
    • Ensign John Rankin
    Providence Township (having bounds that run on south side of the Juniata except John John Leviston, Amos Jones Adam Miller and Abraham Covalt and all inhabitants of Whipas Cove to belong to the same district laid out by Edward Coombs on 12 July 1781)6th Company:
    • Capt. George Enslow
    • Lt. unknown
    • Ensign George Peck
    Colerain Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Gideon Ritchey
    • Lt. Edward Rose
    • Wnsign Henry Williams
    Air and Bethel Townships8th Company:
    • Capt. James McKenny
    • Lt. Abednego Stephens
    • Ensign Moses Graham

    2nd Battalion, 1777-1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. George Ashman
    • Lt. Col. Thomas Paxton
    • Major Martin Longstrath
    Township (if known)Company
     1st Company:
    • Capt. James Martin
    • 1st. Lt. Campbell Lefevre
    • 2nd Lt. Isaac Lefevre
    • Ensign Samuel Martin
     2nd Company:
    • Capt. Hugh Prather
    • 1st. Lt. William Kelly
    • 2nd Lt. Thomas Morgan
    • Ensign Joseph Cornelius
     3rd Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Blair
    • 1st Lt. Joseph Orbison
    • 2nd Lt. Robert Garner
    • Ensign Robert Galbraith
     4th Company:
    • Capt. John Hamilton
    • 1st Lt. Frederick Storts
    • 2nd Lt. Philip Longstreth
    • Ensign Henry Lavary
     5th Company:
    • Capt. James Gibson
    • 1st. Lt. John Galloway
    • 2nd Lt. William Alexander
    • Ensign David Hunter
     6th Company:
    • Capt. Abraham Covalt
    • 1st Lt. Samuel McFadden
    • 2nd Lt. Henry Rush, Sr.
    • Ensign Bethuel Covalt
     7th Company:
    • Capt. James Warford
    • 1st Lt. Jonathan Payne
    • 2nd Lt. Samuel Payne
    • Ensign Joseph Coombs
     8th Company:
    • Capt. Evan Shelby
    • 1st Lt. Azer Russ
    • 2nd Lt. Thomas Davy
    • Ensign David Evans

    2nd Battalion, 1781-1783

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Hugh Davidson
    • Major John Shaver
    Township (if known)Company
    Baree Township1st Company:
    • Capt. John Spencer
    • Lt. Edward Rickets
    • Ensign Thomas Wolson
    Dublin Township2nd Company:
    • Capt. David Walker
    • Lt. James Swagers
    • Ensign Samuel Coyle
    Baree Township3rd Company:
    • Capt. John Dean
    • Lt. John Swagers
    • Ensign Samuel Coyle
    Huntington Township4th Company:
    • Capt. John Thorlton
    • Lt. Thomas Montgomery
    • Ensign James Maginess
    Shirley Township5th Company:
    • Capt. George Wilson
    • Lt. John Morton
    • Ensign George Gooshorn
    Providence Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Jacob Gonow (Ganor)
    • Lt. John Free
    • Ensign Robert Criswell
    Lower District Barree Township7th Company:
    • Capt. Gavin Cluggage
    • Lt. William Byron
    • Ensign Benjamin Brown
    Dublin Township8th Company:
    • Capt. Thomas Blair
    • Lt. Robert Gardner
    • Ensign Nicholas Koons

    3rd Battalion, 1777-1780

    Commanding Officers:

    • Col. William McAlevt
    • Lt. Col. Samuel Jack
    • Major Andrew Devinney
    Township (if known)Company
     1st Company:
    • Capt. William Simonton
    • 1st. Lt. Jacob Laird
    • 2nd Lt. James Vansant
    • Ensign John Vansant
     2nd Company:
    • Capt. John Thompson
    • 1st. Lt. James Caldwell
    • 2nd Lt. Samuel Rhea
    • Ensign James Crawford
     3rd Company:
    • Capt. Joshua Davis
    • 1st Lt. Morris Cain
    • 2nd Lt. Thomas Miller
    • Ensign Jacob Shoub
     4th Company:
    • Capt. John Shaver
    • 1st Lt. Thomas Willson
    • 2nd Lt. George Jackson
    • Ensign William Enyart
     5th Company:
    • Capt. Henry Black
    • 1st. Lt. William Devinny
    • 2nd Lt. William Moore
    • Ensign Andrew Jones
     6th Company:
    • Capt. William Johnston
    • 1st Lt. Thomas Johnston
    • 2nd Lt. William Caldwell
    • Ensign Robert Kirkpatrick
     7th Company:
    • Capt. John Little
    • 1st Lt. John Willson
    • 2nd Lt. Alexander McCormick
    • Ensign Alexander Ewing
     8th Company:
    • Capt. Daniel Carpenter
    • 1st Lt. Francis Cluggage
    • 2nd Lt. Adam Thompson
    • Ensign John Lewis

    3rd Battalion, 1781-1783

    Commanding Officers:

    • Lt. Col. Bernard Dougherty
    • Major John Woods
    Township (if known)Company
    Turkey Foot Township1st Company:
    • Capt. Oliver Drake
    Brothers Valley2nd Company:
    • Capt. Christopher Brigeley
    Brothers Valley?3rd Company:
    • Capt. George Hostadler
     4th Company:
    • Capt. Samuel Moore
    Milford Township5th Company:
    • Capt. Peter Ankeny
    Bedford Township6th Company:
    • Capt. Solomon Adams
     7th Company:
    • Capt. William McCall
    Brothers Valley?8th Company:
    • Capt. Philip Cable
