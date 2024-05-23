The .gov means its official.

Bedford County Revolutionary War Militia
1st Battalion, 1777-1780
Commanding Officers:
- Col. William Parker
- Lt. Col. Charles Cessna
- Major Robert Culbertson
|Township (if known)
|Company
|1st Company:
|2nd Company:
|Brothers' Valley
|3rd Company:
|Turkey Foot
|4th Company:
|Quemahoning
|5th Company:
|Bedford Town
|6th Company:
1st Battalion, 1781-1783
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Charles Cessna
- Major Andrew McCann
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Bethel Township
|1st Company:
|Providence Township
|2nd Company:
|Cumberland Valley
|3rd Company:
|Cumberland Valley
|4th Company:
|Air Township
|5th Company:
|Providence Township (having bounds that run on south side of the Juniata except John John Leviston, Amos Jones Adam Miller and Abraham Covalt and all inhabitants of Whipas Cove to belong to the same district laid out by Edward Coombs on 12 July 1781)
|6th Company:
|Colerain Township
|7th Company:
|Air and Bethel Townships
|8th Company:
2nd Battalion, 1777-1780
Commanding Officers:
- Col. George Ashman
- Lt. Col. Thomas Paxton
- Major Martin Longstrath
|Township (if known)
|Company
|1st Company:
|2nd Company:
|3rd Company:
|4th Company:
|5th Company:
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|8th Company:
2nd Battalion, 1781-1783
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Hugh Davidson
- Major John Shaver
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Baree Township
|1st Company:
|Dublin Township
|2nd Company:
|Baree Township
|3rd Company:
|Huntington Township
|4th Company:
|Shirley Township
|5th Company:
|Providence Township
|6th Company:
|Lower District Barree Township
|7th Company:
|Dublin Township
|8th Company:
3rd Battalion, 1777-1780
Commanding Officers:
- Col. William McAlevt
- Lt. Col. Samuel Jack
- Major Andrew Devinney
|Township (if known)
|Company
|1st Company:
|2nd Company:
|3rd Company:
|4th Company:
|5th Company:
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|8th Company:
3rd Battalion, 1781-1783
Commanding Officers:
- Lt. Col. Bernard Dougherty
- Major John Woods
|Township (if known)
|Company
|Turkey Foot Township
|1st Company:
|Brothers Valley
|2nd Company:
|Brothers Valley?
|3rd Company:
|4th Company:
|Milford Township
|5th Company:
|Bedford Township
|6th Company:
|7th Company:
|Brothers Valley?
|8th Company:
Related Resources
- Revolutionary War Overview
- Revolutionary War Militia Overview
- Berks Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Bucks Co Revolutionary War Associators
- Bucks Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Chester Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Cumberland Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Lancaster Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Northampton Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Northumberland Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Philadelphia City Revolutionary War Militia
- Philadelphia Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Washington Co Revolutionary War Militia
- Westmoreland Co Revolutionary War Militia
- York Co Revolutionary War Militia