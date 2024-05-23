Professional Members:
Bradley, Katherine, Ph.D. (Secretary)
5/12/21 - 5/12/25 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Erickson, Steven K., Ph.D. (Chairperson)
10/19/21 - 10/19/25 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
McAleer, Donald Psy.D., ABPP (Vice Chairperson)
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Warner, Daniel, Ph.D.
10/09/24 - 10/09/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Zehrung, David PhD
6/5/24 - 6/5/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position open
Public Members:
Harrison, LaJewel
11/16/20 - 11/16/2024 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members.
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
6 Psychologists
2 Public Members
1 Commissioner