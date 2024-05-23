Professional Members:
Alumbro Shade, LMT, Imelda
2/9/2022-10/9/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Douglas, LMT, Dana
3/16/21 - 10/9/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Hill, Kathleen
03/01/24 - 10/9/27 USQ for Six months
1st Term
Keth, LMT, Jennifer A.
5/12/21 - 10/9/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Porambo, LMT, Nancy M
4/20/21 - 10/9/24 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Strawser, Bryan A (Chairperson)
6/29/23-10/9/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Chamberlain, MS, BSN, RN, CNDLTC, Linda
Secretary of Health Designee
Health & Welfare Building
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
Nelson, Jessica A.
Consumer Protection
Office of Attorney General Designee
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Six members of the Board
BPOA Commissioner
Secretary of Health Designee
Office of Attorney General Designee
6 Professional Members
2 Public Members