Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Professional Members: 

    Alumbro Shade, LMT, Imelda
    2/9/2022-10/9/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Douglas, LMT, Dana
    3/16/21 - 10/9/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Hill, Kathleen
    03/01/24 - 10/9/27 ​​USQ for Six months
    1st Term

    Keth, LMT, Jennifer A.
    5/12/21 - 10/9/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Porambo, LMT, Nancy M 
    4/20/21 - 10/9/24 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Strawser, Bryan A     (Chairperson)
    6/29/23-10/9/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Chamberlain, MS, BSN, RN, CNDLTC, Linda
    Secretary of Health Designee
    Health & Welfare Building

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

    Nelson, Jessica A.
    Consumer Protection
    Office of Attorney General Designee

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Six members of the Board 
    BPOA Commissioner
    Secretary of Health Designee
    Office of Attorney General Designee
    6 Professional Members
    2 Public Members