All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110



Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Cosmetology meeting



Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 199 808 324#

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2024:

February 12

April 22



June 10



August 12



October 21

2025:

January 6



February 24



April 7



June 9



August 4



October 6



December 8

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.