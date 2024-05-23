All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Cosmetology meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 199 808 324#
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2024:
- February 12
- April 22
- June 10
- August 12
- October 21
2025:
- January 6
- February 24
- April 7
- June 9
- August 4
- October 6
- December 8
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.