    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Pennsylvania's civil rights enforcement agency since 1955. 

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act makes it unlawful to discriminate on the basis of a protected class in education, employment, housing & commercial property, and public accommodations.

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination. In general, Pennsylvania law prohibits discrimination based on race; color; religious creed; ancestry; age (40 and over); sex; national origin; familial status (only in housing); disability; the use, handling, or training of support or guide animals for disability; or retaliation. The PHRC can help you file discrimination complaints in education, employment, housing & commercial property, and public accommodation.

