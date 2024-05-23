The Department of State provides public access to both unofficial and official election returns submitted by the county boards of elections. Beginning on election night, unofficial countywide election returns are posted by the department as they are received from the counties. Returns remain unofficial until certified. Official countywide election returns are tabulated by the department and certified under the Seal of the Secretary of the Commonwealth to the appropriate officer(s). A summary of the certified election returns is published on the department's website at Pennsylvania Elections - Summary Results (pa.gov). Precinct-level election returns are reported by county election officials through the department's Elections and Campaign Finance system. Official precinct election returns are maintained by the county boards of elections.