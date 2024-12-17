Skip to agency navigation
    All public sessions will begin at 11:00am unless otherwise noted.

    E​aton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors meeting​

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 416 267 682#

    All Board meetings are held in Harrisburg unless otherwise noted.

    Please contact the Board office at (717) 783-1389 for further location information.  

    Current Agenda (PDF)

     

    2025

    January 7
    March 11
    April 22
    June 10
    July 15
    September 16          
    October 14                
    November 25​

    2026

    January 6
    March 3
    April 7
    May 26
    July 21
    September 8     
    October 6               
    November 17

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 