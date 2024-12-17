Special Notices
Special Notice - 30 Clock Hours On-Line 11/19/2019 (PDF)
Special Notice - 1 Clock Hour Courses (PDF)
Information
Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
Policy Statement for Section 48.2(6) of the Regulations (PDF)
Policy Statement for Sections 47.12c(b), 48.13(b) and 49.13(b) of the Regulations (PDF)
Marriage and Family Therapists approved to take exam prior to completion of supervised clinical experience (PDF)
Special Notice - 30 Clock Hours On-Line 11/19/2019 (PDF)
Clarification of Act 76 - Master Degree required (PDF)
Clarification of Act 76 - Independent Practice (PDF)
Act 6 of 2018 Reporting of Sanctions and Criminal Proceedings, Suspension and Civil Penalties (PDF)
Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)
Suicide Prevention Continuing Education (PDF)
Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding License Verifications (PDF)
Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (PDF)
Notice - Act 65 of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)