Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Psychologist
- Psych Corporate Fictitious Name
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Reactivation Application for EXPIRED or INACTIVE licenses
The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.
Additional Resources & Documents
Application Form for Sponsor/Provider Approval for National and Regional Associations (PDF)