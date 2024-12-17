Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Psychologist

Psych Corporate Fictitious Name

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Reactivation Application for EXPIRED or INACTIVE licenses

The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.

Additional Resources & Documents

Volunteer (PDF)

Application Form for Sponsor/Provider Approval for National and Regional Associations (PDF)

Psychology Board Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)