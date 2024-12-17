Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    That includes:

    • Psychologist
    • Psych Corporate Fictitious Name

    You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

    Reactivation Application for EXPIRED or INACTIVE licenses

    The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.

    Additional Resources & Documents

    Volunteer (PDF)

    Application Form for Sponsor/Provider Approval for National and Regional Associations (PDF)

    Psychology Board Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)