    Professional Members:

    Bradley, Katherine, Ph.D. 
    5/12/21 - 5/12/25 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Erickson, Steven K., Ph.D. 

    10/19/21 - 10/19/25 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    McAleer, Donald Psy.D., ABPP (Chairperson)
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Warner, Daniel, Ph.D. 
    10/09/24 - 10/09/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Zehrung,  David PhD (Secretary)
    6/5/24 - 6/5/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position open

     

    Public Members:

    Harrison, LaJewel (Vice Chairperson)
    11/16/20 - 11/16/2024 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position open

     

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Majority of members. 

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    6 Psychologists 
    2 Public Members 
    1 Commissioner