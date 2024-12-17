Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Psychology

     The State Board of Psychology regulates the practice and licensure of psychologists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Apply for or Renew Your License

     The State Board of Psychology regulates the practice and licensure of psychologists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board passes upon the qualifications and fitness of applicants for licensure and determines whether to issue, deny, suspend, revoke, restrict or renew licenses for psychologists.  In addition, the Board promulgates a code of ethics for psychologists in the Commonwealth.

    Board Laws & Regulations

    Law - Act 52 of 1972 (PDF)

    Regulations

    Policy Statement for Section 41.33(a)(5) of the Regulations (PDF)

    Fees

    Continuing Education Information

    Continuing Education Information (PDF)

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    ST-PSYCHOLOGY@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Psychology P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Psychology 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.