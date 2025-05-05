Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Esterbrook, RPh., Eric (Vice Chairperson)
    10/26/22-10/26/28
    1st Term
    Independent Pharmacist Seat

    Hart, R.Ph., Janet Getzey (Secretary)​
    6/8/20 - 6/8/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Retail Chain Seat  

    Reed, R.Ph., James, Jr. 
    10/9/24 - 10/9/30 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Retail Chain Seat

    Roussel, Pharm.D., R.Ph., Christine (Chairperson)
    10/9/24 - 10/9/30 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term 
    Acute Care Institution Seat

    Slagle, R.Ph. John R.
    6/23/20 - 6/23/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term 
    Independent Pharmacist Seat

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Blair, Esq., Ester
    Consumer Protection Rep
    Office of Attorney General

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Majority of members

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    5 Pharmacists 
    2 Independent 
    2 Retail Chain 
    1 Acute Care Institution 
    2 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Commissioner