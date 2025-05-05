Professional Members:
Esterbrook, RPh., Eric (Vice Chairperson)
10/26/22-10/26/28
1st Term
Independent Pharmacist Seat
Hart, R.Ph., Janet Getzey (Secretary)
6/8/20 - 6/8/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Retail Chain Seat
Reed, R.Ph., James, Jr.
10/9/24 - 10/9/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Retail Chain Seat
Roussel, Pharm.D., R.Ph., Christine (Chairperson)
10/9/24 - 10/9/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Acute Care Institution Seat
Slagle, R.Ph. John R.
6/23/20 - 6/23/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Independent Pharmacist Seat
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Blair, Esq., Ester
Consumer Protection Rep
Office of Attorney General
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
5 Pharmacists
2 Independent
2 Retail Chain
1 Acute Care Institution
2 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner