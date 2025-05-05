Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Professional Members:

    Becker, Jeffrey, O.D. (Secretary)
    03/30/22-03/30/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Berson, O.D. Marc
    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Chubb, O.D., F.A.A.O, Luanne K. 
    5/25/21 - 5/25/25 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Godfrey,  O.D., John (Chairperson)
    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Verma, O.D. Satya
    6/25/24 - 6/25/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Umlauf, O.D., Perry C.
    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Wilcox, O.D., Ph. D, Denise T.  (Vice Chair)
    02/09/22-02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Blair, Esther  (Consumer Protection)
    Office of Attorney General 

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Majority of members (seven) 

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    8 Optometrists 
    3 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Commissioner