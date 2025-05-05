Professional Members:
Becker, Jeffrey, O.D. (Secretary)
03/30/22-03/30/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Berson, O.D. Marc
10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Chubb, O.D., F.A.A.O, Luanne K.
5/25/21 - 5/25/25 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Godfrey, O.D., John (Chairperson)
10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Verma, O.D. Satya
6/25/24 - 6/25/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Umlauf, O.D., Perry C.
10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Wilcox, O.D., Ph. D, Denise T. (Vice Chair)
02/09/22-02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Vacant, Position Open
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Blair, Esther (Consumer Protection)
Office of Attorney General
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members (seven)
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
8 Optometrists
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner