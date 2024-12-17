Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Baird, Ph.D., OTR/L, Joanne, M.
    6/5/17 - 6/5/20 Unlimited USQ
    2nd Term

    Hample, Kerri (Chairperson)
    12/12/2011 - 12/12/14 Unlimited USQ
    2nd Term

    Livingston, MS, OTR/L, SCDCM, Lisa
    11/16/20 - 11/16/23 Unlimited USQ
    1st Term  

    Walsh,  Ph.D. Wendy E.
    4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for 6 Months
    1st Term​

    Shovlin, Jena (Vice Chairperson)
    6/29/23-6/29/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Public Members:

    Kline, Daniel
    4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for 6 Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position Open

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members. 

    5 Occupational Therapists 
    2 Public Members 
    1 Commissioner