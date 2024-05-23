Q: What is the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC)?

The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact is an agreement among 41 states and territories (and counting) to significantly streamline the licensing process for physicians who want to practice in multiple states by offering an expedited pathway to licensure for qualified medical professionals. It is managed by the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission, which is made up of representatives from each member state.

Member states may serve as “states of principal licensure” (SPL) where the medical or osteopathic boards initially license a physician after ensuring the physician meets the qualifications for licensure. The SPL will issue a “letter of qualification,” which is transmitted to the IMLC and allows the physician to obtain expedited licensure from other member states. A physician licensed pursuant to the Compact will receive an unrestricted Pennsylvania medical license, with full practicing privileges and professional responsibilities. Overall, participation in the IMLC allows physicians to receive multiple state licenses much faster and with fewer burdens.

Q. What does the partial implementation of the IMLC in Pennsylvania mean for me?

Starting August 26, 2024, out-of-state physicians who have received a license from a Compact member state and a corresponding “letter of qualification” can apply to the IMLC to designate Pennsylvania as a state where the physician wants to practice and apply for expedited licensure from the relevant state licensing boards. Partial implementation is meaningful progress toward achieving the benefits of full Compact membership and will immediately help address the healthcare workforce shortage across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania physicians will not be able to designate Pennsylvania as their state of principal licensure under the IMLC until the Compact is fully implemented. Before that can happen, Pennsylvania must satisfy certain preconditions, including the ability to certify to other compact states that it has performed an FBI criminal background check on Pennsylvania applicants – a process that requires the state gaining FBI approval to receive the results of required criminal history inquiries.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt have made it a top priority to achieve this second step, and the Department of State continues to work diligently with its state and federal partners, including the FBI, to ensure all preconditions are met as expeditiously as possible.

Once the IMLC is fully implemented, physicians licensed by the State Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine will have the opportunity to designate Pennsylvania as their SPL, obtain a “letter of qualification” and apply for expedited licensure in other member states.

Q. Why can’t physicians who already hold a Pennsylvania license designate Pennsylvania as a “state of principal licensure (SPL)”?

Pennsylvania must first meet certain preconditions before physicians licensed in the state can practice in other IMLC member states. Among them is the ability to certify that the state has conducted FBI criminal background checks on Pennsylvania applicants, which requires gaining FBI approval to receive the results of required criminal history inquiries.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary of the Department of State, Al Schmidt, have made it a priority to achieve this step, and the Department continues to work diligently with its state and federal partners, including the FBI, to ensure all preconditions are met as expeditiously as possible. The Department of State is also ensuring that other technical and regulatory requirements are able to be met so that the Commonwealth can fully implement the IMLC as quickly as possible once it receives FBI approval to receive the results of required criminal history inquiries.

Once the IMLC is fully implemented, physicians licensed by the State Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine will have the opportunity to designate Pennsylvania as their SPL, obtain a “letter of qualification” and apply for expedited licensure in other member states. Fully implementing the IMLC is a top priority for the Shapiro Administration, which remains committed to ensuring that dedicated professionals in life-saving health care professions have the tools, resources, and support they need to provide top-notch care for patients.

Overall, participating in the compact reduces barriers to professional practice, increases the availability of health care professionals to treat Pennsylvania patients, improves working conditions for Pennsylvania physicians, and makes Pennsylvania a more attractive place to live and work.

Q: How does the IMLC work?

Under Act 112 and IMLC regulations, on August 26, 2024, out-of-state physicians holding a license from a Compact member state serving as a “state of principal licensure” and with a current “letter of qualification” can apply to the IMLC to designate Pennsylvania as a state where the physician wants to practice and apply for expedited licensure from the relevant state licensing board. For more information about licensure under the Compact, visit the IMLC website.

In addition to holding a current “letter of qualification,” physician applicants will need to demonstrate that they have satisfied two Pennsylvania state requirements before obtaining a license: completing 3 hours of education in child abuse recognition and reporting, and 4 hours of education relating to pain management and opioid prescribing practices.

Employers who wish to verify the status of an employee’s license can do so by visiting the Pennsylvania Licensing System, or PALS.

Individuals wishing to file complaints against a Pennsylvania physician, whether licensed pursuant to the IMLC or otherwise, can find information for doing so at the Department of State website.

Q: Where can I find more information about the IMLC?

You can learn more on the About the IMLC page.