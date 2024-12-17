Skip to agency navigation
    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Professional Members: 

    Vacant, Position Open

    Eisenhauer, MMSc., M.Ed., PA-C Walter
    02/09/22-02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Physician Assistant Seat

    Kutz, MD John A
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Okereh, CNM, CRNP, Adanma S.
    6/5/24 - 6/5/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Rotating Seat (Nurse-Midwife, Respiratory Therapist, Athletic Trainer, or Perfusionist)

    Ripchinski, M.D. Michael
    02/09/22-02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Medical Doctor Seat

    Six, John D
    06/29/23-06/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Udekwu, Md, Catherine
    06/29/23-11/16/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Woodland, M.S., M.D., FACOG Mark B. (Chair)
    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Medical Doctor Seat

    Yealy, M.D., Donald M. (Vice Chair)
    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Medical Doctor Seat

     

    Public Members:

    Dillon, Ph.D., Gerard (Public Member)
    10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
    2ndTerm 

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Johnson, M.D., Denise,  (Secretary of Health Designee)
    PA Department of Health

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor/ Qualifies 

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members. 

    7 Medical Doctors 
    1 Physician Assistant

    1 Nurse Midwife, Respiratory Therapist, Athletic Trainer, or Perfusionist
    2 Public Members 
    1 Secretary of Health Representative 
    1 Commissioner