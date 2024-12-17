The State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists regulates the practice, licensure and registration of engineers, land surveyors and geologists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to safeguard life, health and property. The Board also certifies engineer intern, geologists-in-training, and surveyors-in-training. The functions of the Board include investigating, approving or disapproving engineering, surveying, and geology applications for those desiring to be licensed in Pennsylvania.
Board Laws and Regulations
49 Pa. Code § 37.17 as adopted at 47 Pa.B. 6048 :Updated Schedule of Fees as of September 30, 2017 (PDF)
Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
Examination Information
NCEES PE/PS/FS Exam
If you PASSED your recent NCEES PE/PS/FS Exam
Please allow 30 days for the board office to process your results. You may check the status of your certificate-in-training or professional license through the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) by clicking the link to License Verification.
NCEES FE Exam
If you PASSED your recent FE NCEES Exam
Please submit an application for Engineer intern application through the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) to receive your EIT Certificate.
If you FAILED your recent NCEES Exam
You will need to re-register with NCEES once registration opens for their next administration of the PE/SE examination. If your NCEES exam is computer based you may re-register immediately. You do not need to submit a refile application, a reexamination form, or in any other way notify the Pennsylvania Board that you need to retake the NCEES examination. To register with NCEES, log in to your MyNCEES account. You must also contact Pearson Vue to pay an additional administrative fee for the PE/SE examination.
ASBOG Exam Results
If you PASSED your recent ASBOG Exam
Please allow 45 days for the board office to process your results. You may check the status of your certificate-in-training or professional license online at Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS) by clicking on the License Verification Link.
If you FAILED your recent ASBOG Exam
You will need to register once registration opens for their next administration of the ASBOG FG/PG examination.
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Application Information
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Professional Engineer Licensure Snapshot
-
Engineering Internship Licensure Snapshot
-
Professional Geologist Licensure Snapshot
-
Geologist-In-Training Licensure Snapshot
-
Professional Land Surveyor Licensure Snapshot
-
Land Surveyor-In-Training Licensure Snapshot
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.