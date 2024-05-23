Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    All public sessions will begin at 11:00am unless otherwise noted.

    ​Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)

    Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Dentistry Meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 976 576 961#

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    Committee Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    Board Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    2024

    • January 12
    • March 15
    • May 10
    • July 19  (Rescheduled to August 2)
    • August 2
    • August 30 - Regulatory Committee
    • September 13
    • November 15

    2025

    • January 10
    • March 14
    • May 9
    • July 18
    • September 19
    • November 14​

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 