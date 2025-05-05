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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Professional Members: 

    Christopher, John
    10/9/24 - 10/9/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Derr, Amber (Chairperson)
    10/21/2026 - 10/21/2029 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Holloway, Stefan (Secretary) 
    10/21/25-10/21/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    McAndrew, Michael 
    10/21/25-10/21/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Seright, Charles (Vice Chair)
    10/28/25-10/28/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Thorn Sr., Christopher
    6/10/26 - 6/10/29 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

     

    Public Members


    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Andrejak, Sabrina 
    Bureau of Consumer Protection

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Six members of the board.

    6 Barbers 
    3 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Commissioner