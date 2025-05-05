Professional Members:
Christopher, John
10/9/24 - 10/9/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Derr, Amber (Chairperson)
10/21/2026 - 10/21/2029 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Holloway, Stefan (Secretary)
10/21/25-10/21/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
McAndrew, Michael
10/21/25-10/21/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Seright, Charles (Vice Chair)
10/28/25-10/28/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Thorn Sr., Christopher
6/10/26 - 6/10/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Public Members
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Andrejak, Sabrina
Bureau of Consumer Protection
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Six members of the board.
6 Barbers
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner