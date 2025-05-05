All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​

Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Barber Examiners meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 656 589 906#

All meetings are held in Harrisburg, PA, unless otherwise noted.

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2025 Schedule

January 27

March 24

May 19 CANCELLED

July 21 CANCELLED

September 22 CANCELLED

November 24

2026 Schedule

January 26

March 16

May 18

July 27

September 21

November 16

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.