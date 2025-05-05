What is DEBI at DoBS?

Diversity, Equity, Belonging, and Inclusion (DEBI) are interrelated yet distinct concepts that are critical in promoting equitable and inclusive programs and services and attracting and retaining a diverse workforce.

DoBS Recruitment

DoBS is proud of its commitment to building a diverse and supported workforce. We encourage anyone interested in employment opportunities with the department to visit our careers page, Jobs@DoBS.

The department is supported by the Commonwealth Office of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) which is responsible for investigations of EEO complaints and EEO appeals, among other things. In addition, the commonwealth offers dedicated accomodation services, including disability service coordinators.



The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.

DoBS Procurement Supports Small, Diverse and Veteran-Owned Businesses

Are you a small business and interested in contracting with the commonwealth? The Department of General Services' Office of Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD) assists small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses in competing for and acquiring commonwealth contracting opportunities.



Learn about eligibility requirements, registering as a vendor, and the certification process.



Language Access and Other Resources Available at DoBS



The department uses statewide contracts to provide interpretation and translation services as needed. Or an accommodation request can also be submitted by using the online request form.

Telephone Relay Services – 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657)

Persons with a hearing or speech disability may contact the department using a telecommunications relay service, which is available free of charge by dialing 711. Department staff also have access to this relay service to communicate with persons who use a text telephone (TTY) or similar device to communicate over the phone.

Accommodation requests can also be submitted by using the online request form above.

DoBS Publications Available in Spanish

They can be found on the ​Publications and Reports page.

Community Organizations and Professional Group Support

DoBS welcomes and actively seeks partnership opportunities with community organizations for education and outreach opportunities. To schedule an outreach event, please email informed@pa.gov or call 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657).

Learn about our Investor Education and Consumer Outreach Programs.

Commonwealth Accessibility Policy

The commonwealth's Accessibility Policy establishes guidance for state agencies in the development of accessible websites and other information technologies for users requiring assistive technologies.

The Commonwealth’s first-ever language access program manager (LAPM) has designated language access coordinators in each agency who serve as points of contact for developing language access plans. The LAPM also has a web page where Pennsylvanians can access translated materials available from state agencies.

Governor Shapiro’s Commissions

​Whenever appropriate, DoBS will work with Governor Shapiro’s Commissions on:



African American Affairs

Asian American & Pacific Islander Affairs

Latino Affairs

LGBTQ Affairs

Next Generation Engagement

People with Disabilities

Women

Commonwealth Workforce Statistics

Information on DoBS and other commonwealth agencies as it relates to employment trends, equal employment opportunity elements, employee mobility patterns and other employment characteristics is available online.

Commonwealth Workforce Statistics