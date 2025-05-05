Apply for a Job at the Department of Banking & Securities

Overview
Who We Are
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) regulates financial services and works to ensure consumers and businesses are well-informed about the industry.
What We Do
The DoBS is a forward-looking agency that effectively regulates, informs, and protects to ensure integrity in an ever-changing financial services industry.
We are nationally accredited by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), the American Association of Residential Mortgage Regulators (AARMR), and the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS).
Why work at DoBS?
At DoBS, we are committed to our employees and strive to foster an environment where employees thrive personally and professionally. We offer:
- Competitive salary
- Stable and supportive work environment
- Networking opportunities
- Tuition reimbursement
- Comprehensive benefits
- Retirement package
- Travel to work assignments
- Paid holidays
- On-the-job training
- Professional development
- Incentives for industry-specific professional certifications available
- Home-headquartered or teleworking available
In 2023 the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was named one of the top employers in the nation by recent college graduates in a survey conducted by Forbes magazine and Statista!
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.
How to Apply
- Visit www.employment.pa.gov
- Click Search Jobs
- Use the filters to search by location, department, or job title. If there are vacancies, they will be listed under the Department of Banking and Securities.
- Select the job you’re interested in, review the outline, and click APPLY.
- Create an account to begin your application.
- Subscribe for job alerts to stay updated on future opportunities.
Civil service job postings describe the hiring process used to fill the position. You will be asked to complete an application and answer job-related questions online.
New employment opportunities are posted on a continual basis. You are encouraged to visit the Commonwealth Job Opportunities website frequently and sign up to receive “Job Alerts” for notification by email.
Depository Examiners Overview
Examine and supervise financial institutions, including banks and credit unions, by analyzing the institution’s operations and documentation for sound practices, controls, and compliance with our statutes and regulations. Being a depository examiner provides individuals with significant training, the opportunity to work with and learn from a team of dedicated examiners, travel throughout Pennsylvania, and communicate with institution management and personnel.
Regulate a wide range of business models, including mortgage brokers and lenders, auto finance companies, pawnbrokers, money transmitters, debt services companies, and check cashers. Therefore, examiners must be adaptable to evolving industries, and willing to develop a versatile skill set to be able to serve these sectors effectively.
Register and regulate investment advisers, broker-dealers, and their representatives/ agents. Examiners need a strong technical understanding of financial markets and the diverse perpetually evolving investment products available today.