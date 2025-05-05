Apply for a Job at the Department of Banking & Securities

Who We Are

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) regulates financial services and works to ensure consumers and businesses are well-informed about the industry.

What We Do

The DoBS is a forward-looking agency that effectively regulates, informs, and protects to ensure integrity in an ever-changing financial services industry.

We are nationally accredited by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), the American Association of Residential Mortgage Regulators (AARMR), and the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS).