What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is technology that enables computers to simulate human intelligence, such as learning from experience, recognizing patterns, understanding language, and making decisions. Instead of being explicitly programmed for every action, AI systems use data to improve their performance and solve problems independently.

Generative AI is a type of AI with the ability to create seemingly new or novel content. There is significant public interest in generative AI for its potential to empower creativity, innovation, and efficiency. However, this technology also presents potential risks and new challenges that must be navigated thoughtfully.

To safeguard against AI scams, educate yourself about common tactics, verify identities, and maintain a healthy skepticism towards unexpected communications.

Understanding AI Scams

AI scams leverage advanced technologies like voice cloning, deepfakes, and sophisticated phishing techniques to deceive individuals. Scammers can create convincing audio or video impersonations of loved ones or authority figures, making it crucial to recognize these tactics to avoid falling victim.

Common Tactics Used by Scammers

Voice Cloning: Scammers can imitate someone’s voice using just short audio clips, often leading to urgent requests for money or personal information.

Scammers can imitate someone’s voice using just short audio clips, often leading to urgent requests for money or personal information. Deepfakes: AI images or videos can be used to create false narratives or impersonate public figures, increasing the emotional manipulation of victims.

AI images or videos can be used to create false narratives or impersonate public figures, increasing the emotional manipulation of victims. Phishing Attacks: Scammers send emails or messages that appear legitimate, often containing links to fake websites designed to steal personal information.

Protective Measures

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about the latest scams and tactics use by fraudsters. Knowledge is your first line of defense.

Stay informed about the latest scams and tactics use by fraudsters. Knowledge is your first line of defense. Verify Communications: Always confirm the identity of the person contacting you, especially if the request is urgent. Use a trusted phone number or email address to reach out directly.

Always confirm the identity of the person contacting you, especially if the request is urgent. Use a trusted phone number or email address to reach out directly. Create a Family Code Word: Establish a unique code word with family members that can be used to verify identities during unexpected calls or messages.

Establish a unique code word with family members that can be used to verify identities during unexpected calls or messages. Be Cautious with Personal Information: Limit the amount of personal information you share online, as scammers can use this data to craft convincing scams.

Limit the amount of personal information you share online, as scammers can use this data to craft convincing scams. Trust Your Instincts: If something feels off or too urgent, take a step back and reassess the situation. Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to pressure victims into acting quickly.

If something feels off or too urgent, take a step back and reassess the situation. Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to pressure victims into acting quickly. Use Security Tools: Consider using online security tools that can help detect deepfakes and other online threats.

Report Scams ASAP!

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, report it to your local police department or an organization like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-877-438-4338 to help prevent further victimization.

By staying informed and vigilant, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to AI scams.

