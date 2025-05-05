2026 Compliance Statewide Securities Conference

Presenters:

Eric Pistilli – Deputy Secretary of Securities, PA Department of Banking and Securities

– Deputy Secretary of Securities, PA Department of Banking and Securities Seamus Dubbs – Director of Securities Compliance and Enforcement, PA Department of Banking and Securities

– Director of Securities Compliance and Enforcement, PA Department of Banking and Securities Kirsten Soltner – Sr. Securities Compliance Examiner & Enforcement Administrator, PA Department of Banking and Securities

This session will examine common custody scenarios and their compliance implications for PA registered investment advisers, including discussion about adviser billing practices, the use of standing letters of authorization to withdraw funds or securities from client accounts, and adviser affiliated pooled investment vehicles. The panelists will discuss the required safeguards for when an adviser has custody, the required records, and financial reporting requirements. In addition, this session will explore the use of alternative products by investment advisers and client accounts and emphasize the fiduciary obligations of the firm with respect to those products, including adviser due diligence, disclosure requirements, and supervisory procedures. Specific alternatives discussed will include structured products, non-traded REITs and BDCs, leveraged and inverse ETFs, and other alternative strategy funds. Further, this presentation will highlight the investment adviser’s obligation to make recommendations which are reasonably suitable for its clients. The panel will discuss the written suitability requirement and identify factors considered by examiners when evaluating whether a firm’s recommendations are suitable for a client.