2026 Compliance Statewide Securities Conference

The PA Department of Banking and Securities is hosting a conference designed to keep investment professionals and their firms up-to-date on changes to federal and state securities laws and regulations.
Date
October 15, 2026
Location
Hilton Harrisburg and Towers
- One North Second Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
- Phone: 717-233-6000
Session Information
Presenters:
- Eric Pistilli – Deputy Secretary of Securities, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Seamus Dubbs – Director of Securities Compliance and Enforcement, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Kirsten Soltner – Sr. Securities Compliance Examiner & Enforcement Administrator, PA Department of Banking and Securities
This session will examine common custody scenarios and their compliance implications for PA registered investment advisers, including discussion about adviser billing practices, the use of standing letters of authorization to withdraw funds or securities from client accounts, and adviser affiliated pooled investment vehicles. The panelists will discuss the required safeguards for when an adviser has custody, the required records, and financial reporting requirements. In addition, this session will explore the use of alternative products by investment advisers and client accounts and emphasize the fiduciary obligations of the firm with respect to those products, including adviser due diligence, disclosure requirements, and supervisory procedures. Specific alternatives discussed will include structured products, non-traded REITs and BDCs, leveraged and inverse ETFs, and other alternative strategy funds. Further, this presentation will highlight the investment adviser’s obligation to make recommendations which are reasonably suitable for its clients. The panel will discuss the written suitability requirement and identify factors considered by examiners when evaluating whether a firm’s recommendations are suitable for a client.
Presenters
- Paul Metzler – Information Security Specialist 2, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Nathan Houtz – Sr. Securities Compliance Examiner & Enforcement Administrator, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Stefanie J. Hamilton – Chief Counsel, PA Department of Banking and Securities
Protecting client information is both a fiduciary responsibility and a legal obligation for investment advisers. This program examines the evolving cybersecurity and data protection challenges facing advisory firms, with a focus on compliance requirements, vendor oversight, incident response, and practical risk management strategies. Participants will review key obligations related to safeguarding client information and discuss emerging threats, including phishing attacks, ransomware, and risks associated with artificial intelligence. The session will also explore approaches to strengthening cybersecurity programs through effective access controls, data protection practices, and governance frameworks designed to support operational resilience. In addition, the program will provide an update on notable legal, enforcement, and policy changes affecting the securities industry, including recent case law, SEC rulemaking, and Pennsylvania’s General Rules of Administrative Practice and Procedure. Attendees will gain insight into how these changes may influence compliance obligations, examination priorities, and the day-to-day operations of registrants.
Presenters
- Lori Boyogueno – Chief of Securities Compliance and Enforcement, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Paul Sebastian – Sr. Securities Compliance Examiner & Enforcement Administrator, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Regina Hart – Securities Compliance Examiner 2, PA Department of Banking and Securities
During this session, state regulators will describe steps you can take to prepare for an Investment Adviser Exam, as well as what you can expect during an exam. Discussion will include topics that are of a heightened alert to securities examiners. This presentation is designed to help firms understand regulatory and exam issues, and requirements of the Investment Adviser to help ensure that they are operating in compliance with Pennsylvania law. You will leave this discussion with the ability to better assess your regulatory compliance strengths and weaknesses and maintain the documentation and information required by the Bureau to make your firm maintain compliance for future examinations.
Presenters
- Lacey Keller – Co-Founder, MK Analytics, Inc.
- Merry McCarron – Co-Founder, MK Analytics, Inc.
Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly prevalent in the day-to-day operations of securities firms, creating opportunities as well as new considerations for professional responsibility. This session examines the evolving role of AI in a regulated environment and explores emerging issues involving disclosure, client communications, data sharing, and the handling of sensitive information within AI systems. The program will also address workforce implications arising from increased reliance on AI and the importance of meaningful human oversight. By focusing on both the opportunities and risks presented by AI, this program provides a practical framework for the responsible adoption of these technologies within the securities industry.
Presenters
- Brigitte Gonzalez – Sr. Securities Compliance Examiner & Enforcement Administrator, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Sam Vitale – Securities Compliance Examiner 2, PA Department of Banking and Securities
- Cambria Baish – Securities Accountant 3, PA Department of Banking and Securities
Written Supervisory Procedures, financial recordkeeping requirements, and Business Continuity and Succession Plans are fundamental components of an investment adviser’s compliance framework. This program examines regulatory expectations in each of these areas and discusses how firms can develop and maintain policies and procedures designed to address their unique business activities, supervisory obligations, and operational risks. Participants will review common deficiencies identified during examinations, financial reporting and net worth requirements, and key considerations for maintaining accurate records and documentation. The program will also explore business continuity and succession planning, including record retention, remote work considerations, and planning for the unavailability of key personnel. Through a practical discussion of regulatory expectations and common compliance challenges, attendees will gain insight into strengthening their firm’s compliance infrastructure and preparedness for regulatory review.
Presenters
- Robert Mascio – Director of Investor Education Outreach, FINRA Office of Investor Education
- Ally Armeson – Executive Director, FightCybercrime.org
Financial fraud is a growing crisis affecting millions of Americans across all age groups. With 3 million fraud reports filed in 2025 and estimated global losses of $1.03 trillion, the impact extends far beyond financial devastation. This session focuses on an often overlooked but critical truth: the scam itself is only the beginning. Fraud survivors face complex emotional and psychological challenges – including shame, anxiety, depression, and increased vulnerability to repeat targeting – that can last months or even years after the initial crime. However, emerging research demonstrates that trauma-informed recovery approaches are transformative. By shifting away from victim-blaming language and adopting empathetic, compassionate communication strategies, professionals can help survivors break free from emotional entrapment, reduce revictimization risk, and regain a sense of agency and safety. This session helps financial professionals explore the psychological impacts of financial fraud, offers trauma-informed approaches and practical resources to de-stigmatize victimization and support survivors’ healing journeys