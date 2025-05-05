Consumer Outreach

Our Investor Education and Consumer Outreach Office​ provides a variety of programs and tools to help people invest wisely and avoid fraud. Staff work with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth make well-informed investment decisions.

Our programs and presentations are FREE, non-commercial, and customizable for your audience’s needs.