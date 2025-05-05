Skip to agency navigation
    Non-Bank Licensees

    The Pennsylvania Department of Banking & Securities licenses 28,450 non-bank ("non-depository") lenders, including mortgage brokers, originators, lenders and servicers; auto sales finance companies; debt management and debt settlement companies; check cashers; consumer discount companies; credit services loan brokers; pawnbrokers; and money transmitters.

     

    We also enforce compliance with state and federal laws for non-bank lenders so that consumer and business borrowers will have confidence in their transactions.​

    Close up of a contract and calculator with a salesperson explaining terms to the buyer.

    Types of Non-Bank Licensees

    A check casher is a business entity that engages in the cashing of checks for a fee. The department requires all check casher business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their check casher licenses. 

    A retail food store check casher, as decribed in Section 1101 of the Check Casher Licensing Act, has the option of using NMLS or the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their registration.  

    Check Casher Licensing Act: Regulating the check-cashing industry; providing for the licensing of check cashers.

    Check Casher Regulations

    A consumer discount company is a business corporation that negotiates or makes non-mortgage loans or advances of money on credit.

    The department requires all consumer discount company business applicants to use the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their consumer discount company licenses.

    Consumer Discount Company Act: Relating to consumer credit; requiring licenses from the Secretary of Banking. (Tit. amended June 20, 1947, P.L. 665, No. 288)

    Consumer Discount Company Regulations

    Debt management service is defined as the service of receiving funds periodically from a consumer and then distributing those funds to creditors of the consumer in partial or full payment of the consumer’s personal debts.

    The department requires all debt management business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their debt management licenses.

    Debt Management Services Act: Licensing and regulating debt management services.

    Debt settlement service is defined as an intermediary between an individual and one or more unsecured creditors of the individual for the purpose of obtaining concessions where the contemplated concessions involve a reduction in principal of the individual's unsecured debt owed for personal, family or household expenses to at least one creditor.

    The department requires all debt settlement business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their debt settlement licenses.

    Debt Settlement Services Act: Licensing and regulating debt settlement services.

    Debt Management Services Accredidation Providers

    Surety Bond Producers

    Debt Management Services Regulations

    A loan broker is a person who arranges or assists in arranging a loan, credit card or line of credit for personal, family or household purposes. 

    The department requires all credit services loan broker company business applicants to use the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their registration.

    Credit Services Act: Regulating credit services; prohibiting certain activities; providing for certain information to be given to buyers; etc.

    Loan Broker Regulations

    A money transmitter is a person or business entity that transmits money by means of a transmittal instrument for a fee or other consideration. Also known as a Money Services Business (MSB).

    The department requires all money transmitter business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their money transmitter license.

    Money Transmission Business Licensing Law: Providing for the licensing and regulation of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities, and imposing penalties.

    Act 7 Amendment effective 08/26/2025 

    MSB Registration

    Most Money Service Businesses (MSB), such as money transmitters, must register with the U.S. Department of Treasury.

    Money Transmitter Regulations

    Mortgage licensees include mortgage lenders, brokers, mortgage servicers, loan originators and mortgage consumer discount companies.

    The department requires all mortgage business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their mortgage license.

    • Mortgage lenders directly or indirectly originate and close mortgage loans with their own funds in the primary market for consideration.  
    • Mortgage brokers directly or indirectly negotiate or place mortgage loans for others in the primary market for consideration.  
    • Mortgage servicers engage in the mortgage loan business by directly or indirectly servicing a mortgage loan. 
    • Mortgage consumer discount companies are consumer lenders that engage in mortgage lending.
    • Mortgage originators are individuals who take mortgage loan applications or offer or negotiate terms of mortgage loans for compensation or gain. 

    Mortgage Bankers & Brokers & Consumer Equity Protection Act  (Chapter 3 Repealed): Providing for the regulation and licensing of mortgage bankers and mortgage brokers; imposing additional powers and duties on the Department of Banking and the State Real Estate Commission; and providing penalties.

    Mortgage Licensing Act: Relating to mortgage loan industry licensing and consumer protection.

    Mortgage Services FAQs

    Mortgage Services Regulations

    A motor vehicle sales finance company (MVSF) is a person or business entity engaged in the business of extending consumer credit in conjunction with the installment sale of motor vehicles, including the reposession of automobiles.

    The department requires all motor vehicle finance company business applicants to use the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their license.

    Consumer Credit Code (Motor Vehicle Sales Finance): Chapters relating to motor vehicle sales finance, effective December 1, 2014.

    Motor Vehicle Sales Finance (MVSF) Examination Guidance and FAQs

    A pawnbroker is an individual or business that loans money to individuals who use their personal property as collateral, or who purchases personal property with an understanding to sell it back at a later time at a specified price.

    The department requires all pawnbroker business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their pawnbroker licenses.

    Pawnbrokers License Act: Licensing and regulating the business of pawnbrokers.

    Pawnbroker Regulations

    DoBS Portal

    The DoBS Portal is a secure, digital self-service web portal for use by professionals, institutions, and businesses regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities that replaces many processes that previously required paper forms and documentation.

    DoBS Portal

    NMLS

    The NMLS Resource Center is the official gateway into the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS) and provides users with tools, tips, news and updates.

    NMLS

    PA Financial Institutions Search

    This search tool allows you to find Credit Unions, Trust Companies, Non-Depository licensees, such as Motor Vehicle Finance Companies and Consumer Discount Companies, or Non-Depository registrants, such as Credit Service Loan Brokers and Non-Profit/Partially Exempt institutions.

    PA Financial Institutions Search

    Act 6 Residential Lending Rates

    Residential lending rates for each month of the current year and historical data.

    Act 6 Residential Lending Rates

    Enforcement Orders

    DoBS may take enforcement actions for violations of laws, rules or regulations, final orders or conditions imposed in writing; unsafe or unsound practices; and for breach of fiduciary duty by institution-affiliated parties (IAPs).

    Enforcement Orders

