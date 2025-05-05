Non-Bank Licensees

A check casher is a business entity that engages in the cashing of checks for a fee. The department requires all check casher business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their check casher licenses.

A retail food store check casher, as decribed in Section 1101 of the Check Casher Licensing Act, has the option of using NMLS or the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their registration.

Check Casher Licensing Act: Regulating the check-cashing industry; providing for the licensing of check cashers.

Check Casher Regulations