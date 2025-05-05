Types of Non-Bank Licensees
A check casher is a business entity that engages in the cashing of checks for a fee. The department requires all check casher business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their check casher licenses.
A retail food store check casher, as decribed in Section 1101 of the Check Casher Licensing Act, has the option of using NMLS or the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their registration.
Check Casher Licensing Act: Regulating the check-cashing industry; providing for the licensing of check cashers.
Check Casher Regulations
- PART VI. Check Cashers
- Chapter 81. Check Casher Licensing—Statement of Policy
A consumer discount company is a business corporation that negotiates or makes non-mortgage loans or advances of money on credit.
The department requires all consumer discount company business applicants to use the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their consumer discount company licenses.
Consumer Discount Company Act: Relating to consumer credit; requiring licenses from the Secretary of Banking. (Tit. amended June 20, 1947, P.L. 665, No. 288)
Consumer Discount Company Regulations
- Chapter 41. Consumer Discount Companies
Debt management service is defined as the service of receiving funds periodically from a consumer and then distributing those funds to creditors of the consumer in partial or full payment of the consumer’s personal debts.
The department requires all debt management business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their debt management licenses.
Debt Management Services Act: Licensing and regulating debt management services.
Debt settlement service is defined as an intermediary between an individual and one or more unsecured creditors of the individual for the purpose of obtaining concessions where the contemplated concessions involve a reduction in principal of the individual's unsecured debt owed for personal, family or household expenses to at least one creditor.
The department requires all debt settlement business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their debt settlement licenses.
Debt Settlement Services Act: Licensing and regulating debt settlement services.
Debt Management Services Accredidation Providers
Debt Management Services Regulations
- Chapter 57. Debt Management Services Continuing Education
A loan broker is a person who arranges or assists in arranging a loan, credit card or line of credit for personal, family or household purposes.
The department requires all credit services loan broker company business applicants to use the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their registration.
Credit Services Act: Regulating credit services; prohibiting certain activities; providing for certain information to be given to buyers; etc.
Loan Broker Regulations
- Chapter 42. Registration of Loan Brokers
A money transmitter is a person or business entity that transmits money by means of a transmittal instrument for a fee or other consideration. Also known as a Money Services Business (MSB).
The department requires all money transmitter business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their money transmitter license.
Money Transmission Business Licensing Law: Providing for the licensing and regulation of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities, and imposing penalties.
Act 7 Amendment effective 08/26/2025
MSB Registration
Most Money Service Businesses (MSB), such as money transmitters, must register with the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Money Transmitter Regulations
- Chapter 19. Money Transmitters
Mortgage licensees include mortgage lenders, brokers, mortgage servicers, loan originators and mortgage consumer discount companies.
The department requires all mortgage business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their mortgage license.
- Mortgage lenders directly or indirectly originate and close mortgage loans with their own funds in the primary market for consideration.
- Mortgage brokers directly or indirectly negotiate or place mortgage loans for others in the primary market for consideration.
- Mortgage servicers engage in the mortgage loan business by directly or indirectly servicing a mortgage loan.
- Mortgage consumer discount companies are consumer lenders that engage in mortgage lending.
- Mortgage originators are individuals who take mortgage loan applications or offer or negotiate terms of mortgage loans for compensation or gain.
Mortgage Bankers & Brokers & Consumer Equity Protection Act (Chapter 3 Repealed): Providing for the regulation and licensing of mortgage bankers and mortgage brokers; imposing additional powers and duties on the Department of Banking and the State Real Estate Commission; and providing penalties.
Mortgage Licensing Act: Relating to mortgage loan industry licensing and consumer protection.
Mortgage Services Regulations
- Chapter 46. Proper Conduct of Lending and Brokerage in the Mortgage Loan Business
- Chapter 47. Mortgage Loan Modifications—Statement of Policy
- Chapter 48. First Mortgage Loan Business Practices
- Chapter 49. Reverse Mortgages—Statement of Policy
- Chapter 59. Mortgage Servicing
A motor vehicle sales finance company (MVSF) is a person or business entity engaged in the business of extending consumer credit in conjunction with the installment sale of motor vehicles, including the reposession of automobiles.
The department requires all motor vehicle finance company business applicants to use the DoBS Portal to apply for and manage their license.
Consumer Credit Code (Motor Vehicle Sales Finance): Chapters relating to motor vehicle sales finance, effective December 1, 2014.
Motor Vehicle Sales Finance (MVSF) Examination Guidance and FAQs
A pawnbroker is an individual or business that loans money to individuals who use their personal property as collateral, or who purchases personal property with an understanding to sell it back at a later time at a specified price.
The department requires all pawnbroker business applicants and licensees to use NMLS to apply for and manage their pawnbroker licenses.
Pawnbrokers License Act: Licensing and regulating the business of pawnbrokers.
Pawnbroker Regulations
- PART V. Pawnbrokers
- Chapter 61. General Provisions
- Chapter 63. Charges, Payment and Records
- Chapter 65. Pawn Tickets
- Chapter 67. Sale of Pledge
