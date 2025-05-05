Having access to financial resources can make the difference between simply getting by and truly thriving.
That’s why knowing what resources are available and making well-informed investment decisions is key. We're here to help you make $ense of it all and start building the life you want.
Contact Our Consumer Help Center
The DoBS Consumer Services Office provides courteous and timely responses to consumer inquiries and complaints with an objective to respond within 10 days of receipt.
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Follow us on Facebook, X and LinkedIn to get updates about the department, learn about scams, and more!
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Sign up to receive The Quarter, the newsletter of the Department of Banking & Securities. This quarterly publication highlights department-related news, updates to policy, fraud protection guidance, and more.
Download Our Publications
The department offers FREE brochures and hand-outs on various financial topics that are available to the public through our Publications page.