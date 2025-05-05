Skip to agency navigation
    Media Resources

    The Office of Press and Communications is committed to working with members of the news media. The office coordinates the preparation of news releases, speeches, and printed/digital materials.

    Newsroom

    Press releases from The Department of Banking & Securities.

    Request Media Support from the Department of Banking & Securities

    Get direct access to news, press releases, and public information. Contact the Communications Office via email or by phone for media inquiries. We're here to give media professionals the info they need, when they need it.

    Submit a Right to Know Request to the Department of Banking & Securities

    The Department of Banking and Securities lets the public request copies of public records using the Right-To-Know Law.

    Enforcement Orders

    DoBS may take enforcement actions for violations of laws, rules or regulations, final orders or conditions imposed in writing; unsafe or unsound practices; and for breach of fiduciary duty by institution-affiliated parties (IAPs).

    Summary of Activity Reports

    This report, published every week, includes a summary of applicable application activity and related actions for Banks, Credit Unions and Trust Companies.

    Act 6 Residential Lending Rates

    Residential lending rates for each month of the current year and historical data.

    "The Quarter" Newsletter

    This quarterly publication highlights department-related news, updates to policy, fraud protection guidance, and more.

