Media Resources

Request Media Support from the Department of Banking & Securities
Get direct access to news, press releases, and public information. Contact the Communications Office via email or by phone for media inquiries. We're here to give media professionals the info they need, when they need it.
Submit a Right to Know Request to the Department of Banking & Securities
The Department of Banking and Securities lets the public request copies of public records using the Right-To-Know Law.
Enforcement Orders
DoBS may take enforcement actions for violations of laws, rules or regulations, final orders or conditions imposed in writing; unsafe or unsound practices; and for breach of fiduciary duty by institution-affiliated parties (IAPs).
Summary of Activity Reports
This report, published every week, includes a summary of applicable application activity and related actions for Banks, Credit Unions and Trust Companies.
Act 6 Residential Lending Rates
Residential lending rates for each month of the current year and historical data.
"The Quarter" Newsletter
This quarterly publication highlights department-related news, updates to policy, fraud protection guidance, and more.