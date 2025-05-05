Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Laws, Acts, and Regulations

    The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is endowed with administrative powers through laws that have evolved over more than a century.  This website does not provide official copies of documents. You can contact the Pennsylvania Legislative Reference Bureau for official documents. Please consult an attorney should you require advice or interpretation.

    Regulations and Statements of Policy

    A complete and up-to-date index of regulations and statements of policy for institutions and licensees of the Department of Banking and Securities can be found under Title 10 of the Pennsylvania Code.

    Statutes

    The statutes administered by the Department of Banking and Securities may be accessed through the following links to the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s website.  Some of these statutes contain information entitled “Compiler’s Notes.”  Please be aware that “Compiler’s Notes” are not part of the law, but rather, they provide additional information to the reader (for example, information concerning when certain provisions of the laws were most recently amended).

    Administrative Code of 1929

    Department of Banking and Securities Code
    Relating to and regulating the business of banking and securities.

    Banking Code of 1965
    Relating to and regulating the business of banking.

    Check Casher Licensing Act 
    Regulating the check-cashing industry; providing for the licensing of check cashers.

    Consumer Credit Code (Motor Vehicle Sales Finance)

    Chapters relating to motor vehicle sales finance, effective December 1, 2014.

    Consumer Discount Company Act
    Relating to consumer credit; requiring licenses from the Secretary of Banking. (Tit. amended June 20, 1947, P.L. 665, No. 288)

    Credit Services Act
    Regulating credit services; prohibiting certain activities; providing for certain information to be given to buyers; etc.

    Credit Union Code
    Relating to the chartering and regulation of state-chartered credit unions. The Code was amended by Act 62 of 2014.

    Debt Management Services Act
    Licensing and regulating debt management services.

    Debt Settlement Services Act
    Licensing and regulating debt settlement services.

    Investment Company Act

    Money Transmitter Act
    Providing for the licensing and regulation of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities, and imposing penalties.

    Loan Interest & Protection Law
    Regulating agreements for the loan or use of money.  Get Act 6 Notice here [PDF].

    Mortgage Bankers & Brokers & Consumer Equity Protection Act  (Chapter 3 Repealed)
    Providing for the regulation and licensing of mortgage bankers and mortgage brokers; imposing additional powers and duties on the Department of Banking and the State Real Estate Commission; and providing penalties.

    Mortgage Licensing Act - Chapter 61
    Relating to mortgage loan industry licensing and consumer protection.

    Pawnbrokers License Act
    Licensing and regulating the business of pawnbrokers.

    Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972
    Relating to the oversight of securities transactions in Pennsylvania.

    Takeover Disclosure Law of 1976
    Relating to the protection of Pennsylvania corporation, shareholders, employees and the public.

    Secretary’s Letters

    Secretary’s Letters are not intended as and do not constitute legal advice. Please keep in mind that these letters contain generalizations regarding the applicable law discussed herein and are therefore not inclusive of all of the law’s provisions, conditions, exceptions, and details. It is critically important for you to read the applicable law and seek guidance from your legal counsel regarding the effects of the law on your business operations

    Secretary’s Letters

    Interpretations and Releases

    Maintaining the Department of Banking and Securities' commitment to advising issuers and the practicing Bar on department policy positions and staff interpretations, the Corporation Finance Office routinely issues interpretive releases.

    Interpretations and Releases

    No Action Letters

    Maintaining the Department of Banking and Securities' commitment to advising issuers and the practicing Bar on department policy positions and staff interpretations, the Corporation Finance Office routinely issues staff no-action letters.

    No Action Letters