Laws, Acts, and Regulations

Regulations and Statements of Policy

A complete and up-to-date index of regulations and statements of policy for institutions and licensees of the Department of Banking and Securities can be found under Title 10 of the Pennsylvania Code.

Statutes

The statutes administered by the Department of Banking and Securities may be accessed through the following links to the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s website. Some of these statutes contain information entitled “Compiler’s Notes.” Please be aware that “Compiler’s Notes” are not part of the law, but rather, they provide additional information to the reader (for example, information concerning when certain provisions of the laws were most recently amended).

Administrative Code of 1929

Department of Banking and Securities Code

Relating to and regulating the business of banking and securities.

Banking Code of 1965

Relating to and regulating the business of banking.

Check Casher Licensing Act

Regulating the check-cashing industry; providing for the licensing of check cashers.

Consumer Credit Code (Motor Vehicle Sales Finance)

Chapters relating to motor vehicle sales finance, effective December 1, 2014.

Consumer Discount Company Act

Relating to consumer credit; requiring licenses from the Secretary of Banking. (Tit. amended June 20, 1947, P.L. 665, No. 288)

Credit Services Act

Regulating credit services; prohibiting certain activities; providing for certain information to be given to buyers; etc.

Credit Union Code

Relating to the chartering and regulation of state-chartered credit unions. The Code was amended by Act 62 of 2014.

Debt Management Services Act

Licensing and regulating debt management services.

Debt Settlement Services Act

Licensing and regulating debt settlement services.

Investment Company Act

Money Transmitter Act

Providing for the licensing and regulation of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities, and imposing penalties.

Loan Interest & Protection Law

Regulating agreements for the loan or use of money. Get Act 6 Notice here [PDF].

Mortgage Bankers & Brokers & Consumer Equity Protection Act (Chapter 3 Repealed)

Providing for the regulation and licensing of mortgage bankers and mortgage brokers; imposing additional powers and duties on the Department of Banking and the State Real Estate Commission; and providing penalties.

Mortgage Licensing Act - Chapter 61

Relating to mortgage loan industry licensing and consumer protection.

Pawnbrokers License Act

Licensing and regulating the business of pawnbrokers.

Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972

Relating to the oversight of securities transactions in Pennsylvania.

Takeover Disclosure Law of 1976

Relating to the protection of Pennsylvania corporation, shareholders, employees and the public.