The DoBS Portal permits licensees and institutions to securely submit applications, manage all licensing changes, and more effectively communicate during an examination through the use of automated notices, web-based questionnaires, and the ability to securely upload examination materials. The portal also allows DoBS staff and the user to track all documentation and online payments through a fully digital experience.

Similarly, the DoBS Portal provides consumers an online platform to contact the department, securely upload information and receive responses to their inquiries. The DoBS Portal provides consumers with online statuses of their inquiry or complaint and effectively facilitates communication between the department’s Consumer Services staff and consumers.

The department does not accept paper forms, documents, or checks for its non-depository licensees. Licensees that currently use NMLS for their licensing functions will continue to do so and will be required to use the DoBS Portal for all non-licensing functions, such as examinations and compliance.

Broker-dealers, agents, investment advisers, investment adviser representatives, and notice filers will continue to register through the Central Registration Depository (CRD) and Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD). The portal can be used to upload supplemental documents as requested by the department. Securities registrants will use the self-service portal for compliance and examinations.



A Keystone Login account is now required to access the portal. If you have not already done so, you must create a Keystone Login account before you can login.

