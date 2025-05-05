Skip to agency navigation
    Banking

    The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities regulates financial institutions throughout the commonwealth, including: banks, savings banks, bank and trust companies, credit unions and trust companies. We work to help ensure the safety and soundness of these institutions so that Pennsylvanians' deposits are safe and available when they need access to their money.

    About three out of four banks headquartered in Pennsylvania are chartered by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities. These entities include banks, bank and trust companies, and savings banks. We also regulate more than 35 Pennsylvania credit unions.

    Banks

    Commercial banks, or retail banks, may be owned by investors or privately owned. Banks operate as for-profit institutions. Anyone can open an account with a bank. Banks are either state chartered or federally chartered. DoBS regulates banks that are chartered in Pennsylvania. Banks are insured by the FDIC. For additional information and research by bank, go to the FDIC BankFind.

    Credit Unions

    Credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions owned by their members. They provide many of the same products and services as banks including checking and savings accounts as well as various loan products and investment accounts like IRAs. Credit unions are either state chartered or federally chartered. DoBS regulates credit unions that are chartered in Pennsylvania. Credit Unions are insured by the NCUA. For additional information and to research by credit union, go to the NCUA Research site

    Trust Companies

    A trust company is a corporation authorized to handle assets for the benefit of others and does not have commercial banking powers.  Trust companies are not insured by the FDIC. DoBS regulates trust companies that are chartered in Pennsylvania.

    Contact Us:

    Bank Supervision:

    (717) 783-8240
    RA-BNBankSupervision@pa.gov

    Trust Supervision: 

    (717) 783-2253
    RA-BNTrustSuprvsnInq@pa.gov

    Credit Union Supervision: 

    (717) 425-5471
    RA-BNCUSubmissions@pa.gov

    Banking Resources

    State-Chartered Banks

    Download a list of all banks that are chartered in Pennsylvania and regulated by DoBS.

    Internal/External link only

    PA Financial Entities Search

    This search tool allows you to find Credit Unions, Trust Companies, Non-Depository licensees, such as Motor Vehicle Finance Companies and Consumer Discount Companies, or Non-Depository registrants, such as Credit Service Loan Brokers and Non-Profit/Partially Exempt institutions.

    Internal/External link only

    Treasury Rates for Covered Loans

    The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis's Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) program are working together to expand options for finding, accessing, and visualizing data from the Board's Data Download Program (DDP) in FRED.

    Internal/External link only

    Assessment Calculator

    Use the Assessment Calculator to Determine the Annual Assessment

    Internal/External link only

    Act 6 Residential Lending Rates

    Residential lending rates for each month of the current year and historical data.

    Internal/External link only

    Marijuana and Banking Resources

    Guidance to clarify regulatory expectations for financial institutions, specifically with respect to Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) obligations, related to customers engaged with state-legalized marijuana activities.

    Internal/External Link Only