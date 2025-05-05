About three out of four banks headquartered in Pennsylvania are chartered by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities. These entities include banks, bank and trust companies, and savings banks. We also regulate more than 35 Pennsylvania credit unions.

Banks

Commercial banks, or retail banks, may be owned by investors or privately owned. Banks operate as for-profit institutions. Anyone can open an account with a bank. Banks are either state chartered or federally chartered. DoBS regulates banks that are chartered in Pennsylvania. Banks are insured by the FDIC. For additional information and research by bank, go to the FDIC BankFind.

Credit Unions

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions owned by their members. They provide many of the same products and services as banks including checking and savings accounts as well as various loan products and investment accounts like IRAs. Credit unions are either state chartered or federally chartered. DoBS regulates credit unions that are chartered in Pennsylvania. Credit Unions are insured by the NCUA. For additional information and to research by credit union, go to the NCUA Research site.

Trust Companies



A trust company is a corporation authorized to handle assets for the benefit of others and does not have commercial banking powers. Trust companies are not insured by the FDIC. DoBS regulates trust companies that are chartered in Pennsylvania.