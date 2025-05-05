Bureau of Securities Compliance and Examinations

1. Leveraged and/or Inverse Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and Alternative Products: The Bureau will continue to focus on the recommendation of leveraged and/or inverse ETFs and other alternative products. Specific areas of review will include:

a. The length of time products are held in a client’s portfolio;

b. The suitability of the product for the client, including the client’s age, net worth, investment experience, investment objective, and risk tolerance;

c. Proper disclosure of the investment strategy utilizing the investment products on the Form ADV;

d. Maintenance and enforcement of written supervisory procedures (“WSP”) that are reasonably designed to achieve compliance with the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972; and

e. Disclosures of material risks to clients.

2. Custody: The Bureau will review all situations where an investment advisor has custody of client assets, particularly those in which an investment adviser deducts client fees directly from a client’s account, is the trustee of a trust, participates in standard letters of authorization, or is the general partner of a pooled investment vehicle (“PIV”). An investment adviser’s Form ADV should be current and should disclose all custody arrangements.

3. Written Supervisory Procedures (WSPs): All broker-dealers and investment advisers must establish and maintain written procedures with respect to leveraged ETFs and a system for applying and enforcing those written procedures which are reasonably designed to achieve compliance with the Pennsylvania Securities Act of 1972 and other securities laws and regulations. Moreover, all broker-dealers and investment advisers must keep a copy of the written procedures at each location where it conducted business. The Bureau will review all WSPs to ensure that all products traded by and/or recommended by the broker-dealer and/or investment advisor are addressed in the WSPs. Please note: this applies to all broker-dealers and investment advisors, no matter the number of employees.

These priorities are not an exhaustive list of the examination areas of the Bureau.

Disclaimer: This information is presented as guidance to licensees regarding the usual manner in which the Department of Banking and Securities conducts licensing, examination, and compliance matters. No legal rights, benefits or defenses are created by the posting of this guidance. The department is permitted to conduct examinations in the manner it deems fit and may alter its approach on a case-by-case basis. This information in no way binds the department to any specific procedure.